Tennis-Undercooked Nadal aims for number 23 in Melbourne Park





By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY (Reuters) Rafa Nadal enters the Australian Open uncooked and has only one win to his name since September’s US Open, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he retains the title he won for a second time last year . The ravages of two decades on tour mean that Nadal has rarely been able to prepare for majors like other players, forcing him to rely on skill and mental strength, which have earned him 22 Grand Slam titles, starting as soon as the action begins. Rib, abdominal and foot injuries kept him out for much of the season after last year’s Wimbledon and he lost both his games in United Cup action to Spain to start the new year last week. While not ideal, fitness counts far more than form at this stage of his career and the 36-year-old Spaniard may be in a better position than at the start of last season when he thought a foot problem could end things. career. It is true that I have not been able to play much tennis in recent months and lost two games in Sydney at the start of the season, but to be honest I am not dissatisfied with the preparation, Nadal said in Melbourne on Tuesday. I definitely need to win games, but the preparation is going pretty well, a lot of practice and I think I’m in shape. Then you have to show that in matches, in official tournaments. But I am convinced that if I can have this last week of positive practice, why not? As world number two, Nadal will be seeded first on his 18th trip to the Australian Open following the injury withdrawal of young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. That should give him a chance to play his way into the tournament in the first week in preparation for tougher competition in the later rounds. Nadal’s recovery from two sets behind to beat Daniil Medvedev over five and a half hours in last year’s final showed that the competitive fire in his gut burns as brightly as ever. He followed that up with a 14th French Open title and could further ahead Novak Djokovic (21) and the now-retired Roger Federer (20) in the Grand Slam title race with a third victory over Melbourne’s famous blue courses. He just has to arrive healthy. He’s going to be an absolute animal and I’m sure he’s going to play his best tennis, former Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander told Eurosport this week. He has a great chance of winning the Australian Open. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Bradley Perrett)

