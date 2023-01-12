Sports
Players thankful for girls hockey Abington/Norwell, Weymouth/Rockland
All they wanted was a chance to play.
Because their schools weren’t big enough to field their own teams, a combined five high school girls’ hockey from Rockland and Abington were often presented with two options around this time in recent years: find a club team or spend time on the boys’ team.
Just like me,” Tori Dinger, Norwell’s girls’ hockey coach, said of her past as a student-athlete at Norwell High from 2009-2013. “We didn’t have a girls’ team. I played club, I didn’t play in the boys team. Then my junior year when we finally got[a girls varsity team]it was eye opening. I was like, oh my god, I skate with people my size.”
Dinger can identify with a trio of new players the Clippers welcomed from Abington High in the two schools’ first season as a co-op program, one of several South Shore (including Weymouth and Rockland; West Bridgewater, East Bridgewater, and Bridgewater-Raynham; as well as Whitman-Hanson and Silver Lake to name a few).
In the co-op, Norwell included a pair of defenders in junior Molly Buggicross and freshman Elizabeth Dow, as well as standout junior center Callie Pineau from Abington High. Also in their first year together, the Weymouth High program brought in sophomore wing Reagan Campos and freshman defenseman Erynn Foley from Rockland.
The most important thing is getting them to fit in with the group,” said Weymouth/Rockland coach John Heffernan, who is in his third season overall and first as head coach. ‘Let the group accept them, and let them accept the group. My girls did very well. That’s the key, making them part of a group of girls who were friends growing up and making them friends instantly. Once you do that, they start to grow as a team. Right now they feel like a team.
At 6-1, Norwell-Abington is currently on a four-match win streak. Weymouth-Rockland are 2-3-1 with two losses by just one score.
The merger has proved particularly beneficial for Norwell/Abington. Last season, the team scored 46 goals in 19 games (8-10-1). Now with two strong lines — which Dinger said hasn’t always been a guarantee in the past — the Clippers have nearly matched it with 43 in their first seven games this winter.
Pineau’s first line at center (four goals, three assists), senior Maddie McDonald (13 goals), and sophomore Lainey Burns (seven goals) have a combined 24 of them.
The first day I got here, my linemates were really good friends to me,” said Pineau, who opted to play on the boys’ team at Abington High last season (and scored a goal early in the season). carried it to the ice.
Callie is just a playmaker. You can tell she played boy hockey. She gets nice and low on the ice, her head is always up, she’s always looking around. She’s just a nice combination (of skills),’ Dinger said. “It is also impressive to come into a new team and play a leading role. She talks out there, helps them adjust, she’s not afraid.
“Even though she shone on the Abington boys’ team, here she looks like a superstar because she’s playing her game now,” Dinger added.
Reagan Campos has had a similar breakout for Weymouth-Rockland. Moving from defense to left wing, the sophomore scored four goals and facilitated three assists during the team’s first six games.
Reagan is one of the top scorers on the team,” Heffernan said.
Like Pineau, Campos spent time with the Rockland High boys’ team a season ago, while Foley opted to play club.
It’s a little different,” Campos said of the cooperative experience. ‘I have a better relationship with the girls, rather than the boys. I like it much more.
As a defender, I feel like I get a lot more work with this team,” said Foley.
Campos started playing at about age 3 or 4 and Foley started in fifth grade. Now they are the first two from Rockland High ready for varsity ice time.
They would either play for the club team or the boys team. This works. They love it,” Heffernan said. “I often talk to them how they feel? Do they go to the things we have, the fundraisers we do? They are always there. You see it and look at it, they want to be a part of it.
They fit in perfectly,” he said. “The girls are happy and I’m happy to have them here.
Heffernan said the co-op came together quickly, just a month before the start of the season. Like Norwell-Abington, just two to three weeks earlier, Dinger said. Both co-ops can accommodate up to 18 players.
Norwell would have had 15 skaters on the season had the Abington trio not been added to the equation.
That’s a very, very small number. Especially when you get injuries and illness, all that stuff going around. It was scary,” says Dinger, who is in her second year. “Yes, we’ll make it (with 15 skaters) but will we make it next year? Will we still make it the following year?
“In this head coach role I now have to look at club team numbers and Norwell don’t have a youth team so it’s hard to say who’s coming in and the numbers are getting smaller and smaller. To see there were three girls in Abington. ” whoever could get this opportunity, you need to grab and grow both programs.”
So far so good in the chemistry department.
“Because they didn’t know any of them (beforehand), they were probably some of the most hospitable people I’ve ever met,” Buccigross said. We all fit right in. Literally the best teammates we could wish for.
(Abington’s three players) got going. They came in confident and look now, we have a super tight team, Dinger added. “You see a light in their eyes. They have an important role here with us.
Norwell/Abington’s lone loss came on December 14 by a 3-1 margin against an always tough Duxbury team. the season opener on December 10 and seven goals twice – once against East Bridgewater on December 28 and Marshfield on January 7. The Clippers also defeated Hingham 5–3 on January 4 in the first game of the new calendar year.
This is the first year that we score as many goals as we do, Dinger said. Now that we have more bodies, we’ve changed the way we exercise. We have worked more offensively, used each other much more. We can get around it a little bit better and it really helps us throw pucks into the net. That was one of our biggest problems last year.
These girls are ready to fight. Every game we play will be extremely competitive,” Dinger added. “They want it.
For Weymouth/Rockland, the team took victories over Brookline (4-1 final) on December 14 and Cambridge Rindge and Latin (5-1) on January 2.
Without the Norwell/Abington co-op, Dow said she probably wouldn’t have played hockey at all this winter. Dinger said Buccigross approached her early in the season and was amazed at how she rediscovered her love for the game.
All they needed was a chance.
Dinger said especially with girls hockey it hasn’t always been there I think communities really need to keep it in their hearts because we were one of the last teams on the South Shore to get this and to see (numbers) dwindle would be devastating.
|
