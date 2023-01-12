Sports
A new exhibition on the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship is opened
An exhibition that sheds light on the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship opened on Tuesday at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing.
Entitled “Sharpening a sword with 10 years – Picture exhibition of ingenious figures of great powers”, the exhibition shows 63 groups of Chinese stories of anti-epidemic, aerospace, science and technology, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, intangible cultural heritage, architectural design, skill innovation and education through photos, videos and scenes, according to a document China Millennium Monument sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.
The 63 characters from different fields include agronomist Chen Risheng, virologist Zeng Yi, scientist Wei Baoguo who made great contributions to the BeiDou navigation satellite system, Liu Guoliang, president of the China Table Tennis Association, Zhong Liansheng, an heir to intangible cultural heritage at national level for the Jingtailan cloisonn is from Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), L Zhou, the head for applying Beijing Central Axis as World Heritage and so on.
“We hope to show the great achievement of all walks of life in our country through the great deeds of the 63 characters,” the organizer told the Global Times.
“I have seen many ingenious Chinese full of passion and energy when they first entered the industry of their choice. They devoted their entire youth to their positions with the spirit of craftsmanship for all their lives, which is very much worth learning for young generations. We must carry on the spirit of ingenuity, dedication and excellence,” a visitor to the exhibition told the Global Times.
Inspired by one of the most famous classical Chinese paintings, A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains by Wang Ximeng, an artist who lived during the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the visual color of the exhibition is mainly based on cyan and green.
Several interactive experience zones have also been set up in the interaction area. Visitors could learn the process of building a Chinese space station and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge according to the timeline. They can also participate in a number of sports games such as table curls and a maze in the grounds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202301/1283641.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A new exhibition on the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship is opened
- Has China delivered a snub to Myanmar’s military regime? | Conflict News
- Golden Globes 2023: Heidi Klum risks a wardrobe malfunction in a barely there dress that needs to be seen
- Narendra Modi: Invest in India’s ‘bright zone’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to global investors
- Players thankful for girls hockey Abington/Norwell, Weymouth/Rockland
- ‘Love Island’ hits UK TV show to promote sustainable fashion in latest series
- Elon Musk loses more than 180 billion dollars in one year.
- Indonesia. President’s acknowledgment of historic abuses is nothing without accountability
- Prince Harry’s memoir breaks UK sales record and tops Amazon bestseller list
- Tennis-Undercooked Nadal aims for number 23 in Melbourne Park
- Earthquakes west of Kos Bay, no tsunami alert
- LONDON show ROOMS returns to Paris Men’s Fashion Week