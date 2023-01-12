A new exhibition on the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship is opened

An exhibition that sheds light on the spirit of Chinese craftsmanship opened on Tuesday at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing.

Entitled “Sharpening a sword with 10 years – Picture exhibition of ingenious figures of great powers”, the exhibition shows 63 groups of Chinese stories of anti-epidemic, aerospace, science and technology, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, intangible cultural heritage, architectural design, skill innovation and education through photos, videos and scenes, according to a document China Millennium Monument sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.

The 63 characters from different fields include agronomist Chen Risheng, virologist Zeng Yi, scientist Wei Baoguo who made great contributions to the BeiDou navigation satellite system, Liu Guoliang, president of the China Table Tennis Association, Zhong Liansheng, an heir to intangible cultural heritage at national level for the Jingtailan cloisonn is from Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), L Zhou, the head for applying Beijing Central Axis as World Heritage and so on.

“We hope to show the great achievement of all walks of life in our country through the great deeds of the 63 characters,” the organizer told the Global Times.

“I have seen many ingenious Chinese full of passion and energy when they first entered the industry of their choice. They devoted their entire youth to their positions with the spirit of craftsmanship for all their lives, which is very much worth learning for young generations. We must carry on the spirit of ingenuity, dedication and excellence,” a visitor to the exhibition told the Global Times.

Inspired by one of the most famous classical Chinese paintings, A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains by Wang Ximeng, an artist who lived during the Song Dynasty (960-1279), the visual color of the exhibition is mainly based on cyan and green.

Several interactive experience zones have also been set up in the interaction area. Visitors could learn the process of building a Chinese space station and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge according to the timeline. They can also participate in a number of sports games such as table curls and a maze in the grounds.