Four Score in Double Digits in WMU Victory Over NIU, 79-70





Next game: in Central Michigan 14-01-2023 | 1:00 pm ESPN+ Bronco Media Network Jan 14 (Sat) / 1pm Bee Central Michigan KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan women’s basketball team sealed its first Mid-American Conference win of the season with a resounding 79-70 performance over Northern Illinois on Wednesday at the University Arena. The Broncos were led by the redshirt junior quartet TaylorWilliams redshirt sophomore Lauren Ross junior Hannah Spitzley and fifth year Maddie Watts who combined to score 75 of WMU’s 79 points against the Huskies. The duo of Ross and Williams led the way for WMU, with Ross recording 31 points and Williams donating 23 points. Ross shot 11-of-22 from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. The Muskegon, Michigan native also recorded five rebounds and one steal. Williams scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shots from the field, including one a three-pointer and a team-high 15 rebounds. Williams 15 rebounds also posted her season high. She registered two assists, three blocks and one steal on that day. Spitzley scored 11 points on the day, shooting 2 of 5 from the field, 2 of 4 from deep, and 5 of 6 from the line. She recorded seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist and block each. Spitzley earned her season high for minutes played, while tallying her season high for free throws made and attempted. Maddie Watts shot 3-of-9 from the field, 2-of-8 from deep and a perfect 2-of-2 from the line for 10 points. She dished out three assists while downing two rebounds and grabbing two steals. Watter’s three assists on the night made her season high. Western Michigan (6-8, 1-2 MAC) opened the game with a 5-0 run and held the Huskies scoreless until 6:19. Two free throws made for NIU started a 9-0 run for Northern Illinois to give them a four-point lead. The Broncos answered with the next seven points on a converted three-point effort by Watters. WMU took a 12-9 lead with 2:20 going into the first quarter and would finish 15-13. NIU (9-5, 1-2 MAC) tied the game at 21 in the second quarter with two three-pointers made and a layup made. Western Michigan then added their 9-0 to go 30-21. The two teams traded baskets back and forth, but no team would lead by more than nine points. Despite the Huskies swapping the final four points, WMU entered the locker room with a three-point lead, 36-33. The Broncos opened the third with an 8-0 run, started off with some free throws made by Williams, followed by some made jumpers and driving layups. Western Michigan reached the widest margin of the game at 5:07, two free throws made by Watters gave the Broncos a 12-point lead at 50–38. After a pair of free throws made by Janae Poisson and a made 3-pointer by Grace Hunter, WMU added its biggest lead with 16 points and the highest scoring quarter to close out the third at 58-43. Northern Illinois started the fourth with a 9-2 run that was quickly answered by Western Michigan. The fourth quarter showed WMU’s control in play as they pulled away again. Spitzley hit a three-pointer at 6:38 to extend Bronco’s lead, followed by four made layups by Ross. During the final minutes of play, the Huskies would come within eight points of the Broncos as they made their final six free throws to secure the 79-70 win. WMU finished the game shooting 46.7 percent from the field with five three-pointers made. An impressive night from the charity line, they shot 18-of-21 for 85.7 percent from the line. With four blocks and eight steals, WMU showed strong defense and great ball handling with a turnover ratio of 17 percent. As a team, they recorded 35 rebounds, led by Williams with 15. Western Michigan finished the game with 44 points in the paint and four points off the bench while leading for a total of 37:17 minutes. Northern Illinois shot 35.1 percent from the floor and made 17 turnovers that night. Continuing conference play on the road this week, the Western Michigan women’s basketball team travels to Mount Pleasant to take on the Chippewas of Central Michigan. The tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the McGuirk Arena.

