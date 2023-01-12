Know the full schedule and programs





The 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Championship will begin on January 13 with Rio 2016 Olympic champions Argentina against South Africa at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Later in the day, the action will move to the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela – the second venue for the FIH World Cup, where the Indian men’s hockey team faces Spain in Pool D. The Hockey World Cup, in its 15th edition, 16 countries, divided into four groups (AD), will compete for the title. During the group stage, each team plays three hockey matches. FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 groups Group A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina Group B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany Swimming pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand Swimming pool d: India, Wales, Spain, England The four pool winners advance to the quarter-finals, while the teams finishing second and third in their pools will play crossover matches for the remaining four quarter-finals. World No. 1 Australia, in Pool A, will be clubbed with Argentina and will play against them on January 16. Defending champion Belgium will compete in Group B against two-time champion Germany. The two sides will meet on January 17. Pakistan, the most successful team at the Hockey World Cup with four titles, failed to qualify for the 2023 edition. A total of 24 group matches will be played until January 20. Crossovers begin on January 22, followed by quarterfinals, classification matches, semifinals and the FIH World Cup Final on January 29 at Kalinga Stadium. The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium will host 20 of the 44 World Cup hockey matches. The remaining 24 matches, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, will be played at Kalinga Stadium. The ranking matches will be played at Birsa Munda Stadium. FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, Programs and Start Times All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST)

