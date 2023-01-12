



Next game: Connecticut 17-01-2023 | 7:00 pm SNEE WSOU 89.5 FM 17 Jan. (Tue) / 7:00 PM Connecticut OMAHA, NEB. Graduated student Sydney is cooking (Kenosha, Wis.) had a team-high 20 points, but the Seton Hall women’s basketball team fell to Creighton on Wednesday, 75-53. The Pirates were never ahead in this, as Creighton opened the game with a 9-2 sprint and never looked back. The Pirates finished the game without a three-point field goal scored, as the Bluejays went 12-for-25 from center. It’s only the second game The Hall has lost since the day after Thanksgiving. Cooks finished with a team-best 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting to go with six rebounds. Senior Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) was the only other pirate to score double figures. She finished with 14 to go with seven assists. THE STORY: Seton Hall struggled with Creighton’s defensive intensity to start the game, taking just one of the first seven shots as the Bluejays built a 9–2 lead. Creighton went 7-for-12 in the first quarter and hit a trio of 3-pointers, while The Hall shot only 33% and went 0-for-3 from center. The Bluejays took a 17-10 lead in the second. The Hall opened the second quarter with six straight runs to cut their deficit to just one point, 17-16, but Creighton responded with a 7-0 run of their own to extend their lead to 24-16 and a time- out for Seton Hall with 5:03 to go before half time. The Hall trailed 34-22 at halftime with the Pirates 0-for-6 from three-point range after 20 minutes. The Bluejays made 10 of their first 11 shots to open the second half, including going 5-for-6 from three-point range. By the third quarter media break, Creighton had taken a commanding 56–30 lead. The Hall had an 8-0 run later in the third inning, but never narrowed their deficit to less than 20 runs the rest of the way. THE NUMBERS: Seton Hall went 21-for-55 (38.2%) from the floor for the game, while Creighton went 31-for-55 (56.4%). The Hall went 0-for-12 from three-point range, while the Bluejays went 12-for-25 (48.0%).

Creighton defeated The Hall 33 to 28, including an 8 to 6 edge on the offensive glass.

Park-Lane finished with 14 points remaining with seven assists and only one turnover.

Seton Hall went 11-for-14 (78.6%) from the free throw line, while Creighton went 1-for-3 (33.3%).

Seton Hall forced 19 turnovers while Creighton forced 14. THE NOTES: Seton Hall drops to 13-5 overall and 6-2 in the BIG EAST, while Creighton improves to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Hall is 6-15 all-time against the Bluejays.

It is Cooks’ second 20-point game of the season and the 10e of her career. NEXT ONE: Seton Hall will return to action on Tuesday, January 17 when it returns to Walsh Gym to play No. 4 Connecticut. The tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast nationally by SNY. It will also be available on 89.5 FM WSOU or wsou.net.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shupirates.com/news/2023/1/11/womens-basketball-cooks-pours-in-20-points-but-pirates-fall-to-jays.aspx

