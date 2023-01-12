Australia cancels Afghanistan cricket series over women’s curbs | Cricket news





Australia is withdrawing from upcoming one-day series in the UAE, citing the ruling Taliban’s moves to further restrict women’s rights.

The Australian men’s team has withdrawn from their One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March following further restrictions on the rights of women and girls imposed by the Taliban, according to Cricket Australia (CA). Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates, but CA scrapped the series after extensive consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government. This decision follows the Taliban’s recent announcement of further restrictions on education and employment for women and girls and their access to parks and gyms, CA said in a statement Thursday. CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. We thank the Australian Government for its support in this matter. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) described Australia’s decision as pathetic. The decision to withdraw is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact, the ACB said in a statement. The series was part of the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Super League, where the top eight teams automatically qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Australia has already qualified for the tournament. The ACB said it would contact the ICC and was considering withdrawing its players from Australia’s Big Bash League in retaliation. Australia was scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021, but the match was postponed after the Taliban seized power in August of that year. Afghanistan remains the only full-fledged ICC country without a women’s team. However, they have continued to appear at ICC events since the Taliban takeover, facing Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup last year. ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has said Afghanistan’s lack of commitment to women’s cricket is a concern for the global sports governing body and the issue will be discussed at the next board meeting. Our board is monitoring progress since the regime change, Allardice said. It is a concern that progress is not being made in Afghanistan and is something our council will consider at its next meeting in March. As far as we know, there is currently no activity. Australia loses 30 league points for the series, which go to World Cup qualification. But they have already qualified automatically for the 50-over tournament in India in October. The Taliban regained control of Kabul in mid-2021 and immediately imposed restrictions on women’s participation in sports. The new rulers also banned teenage girls from high schools and last month banned women from attending universities, sparking global outrage. Women are also barred from parks and gyms. More recently, women were told they could no longer work in Afghanistan’s aid sector.

