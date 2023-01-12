Free beginner’s table tennis lessons start January 10 – Leisure World Weekly

The Table Tennis Club organized a tournament in club house 6 on January 3, where the top four ranked players competed against each other. The tournament featured singles matches in which John Lee was the winner against Larry Hicklin and Jonathan Kang won against Steve Harris. Larry Hicklin and Jonathan Kang won in doubles. The club members, Leisure World residents and their guests enjoyed these exciting and competitive games. In December Jonathan Kang, one of the tournament players, shared the following: It will be fun and exciting to play the game which I really enjoy. But more than that, this place has been a place of healing for me as I made difficult transitions last year after losing my wife to a car accident. I was welcomed with open arms from day one since I moved to LW around this time last year. God has been good and I feel blessed to be a part of this great community. During the intermission, both outgoing and incoming officers were introduced to all present. The club thanks former club president Randy Miller. He successfully led the Table Tennis Club for the past four years. He continues to volunteer as chairman of the equipment committee along with Dennis Kim, who works on the robotic machine.

The specific GRF rules for recreational table tennis were explained. Some of these include: No food or drink is allowed in the table tennis area, players must behave in a sportsmanlike manner, loud or offensive language or behavior will not be tolerated, and guests must be accompanied by a Seal Beach Leisure World resident.

Participants in recreational table tennis are strongly encouraged to sign up daily. It shows the GRF that recreational table tennis is used by many. The club has similar tournaments on the first Saturday of every month. During this meeting, the club celebrates birthdays and there is an opportunity to socialize. The goal is to model a healthy lifestyle while having fun. To achieve these goals, the club is offering free beginner lessons from January 10 at 6:00 pm

For information on club activities, contact KC Park at 714-204-2848.

KC park