EKU outscores Knights despite Merkle’s 32 points, 18 rebounds





Next game: University of Eastern Kentucky 14-01-2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON 94.7FM WFIA 14 Jan. (Sat) / 1pm University of Eastern Kentucky RICHMOND, Ky. Led by a prodigious freshman performance Grace Merkle Bellarmine University’s women’s basketball team produced its most impressive offensive performance of the season at Baptist Health Arena on Wednesday night, but Eastern Kentucky got ahead of the Knights late to secure an 85-79 win in ASUN action. Among the nation’s leaders in field goal percentage, Merkle hit 13 of her 14 shots to record a career-high 32 points with 18 rebounds for Bellarmine (4-13, 0-4 ASUN), who had the highest point total of the season in the first of two straight matchups with Eastern Kentucky (10-7, 3-1). It was Merkle’s 10th double-double of the year. “Last week I thought we played tough, we played tough, the ball just didn’t go in the hole,” said Knights Coach Chancellor Dugan said of a three-game stretch with an unforgiving travel schedule. “If the ball doesn’t go in the hole, it’s hard to play on the other side. They saw the ball go in the hole tonight and that’s the difference in how we played.” Merkle’s 32 points are a Division I-era program record and just one shy of ninth in overall program records. The 6-foot-6 center tied a Simmons College of Kentucky overall program record with 23 rebounds earlier this season. The 18 boards against EKU is a D1 era record against an NCAA D1 opponent. In addition, her 13 field goals made are a D1-era record. Sophomore guard Hayley Harrison recorded 16 points and senior forward Sheniqua Coatney scored 11 and eight rebounds for Bellarmine, who shot 47 percent from the floor and had an impressive 50-32 rebound advantage. The Knights ripped down 20 offensive boards and scored 24 points from it. Eastern Kentucky, the conference’s most prolific scoring team, was led by Antwainette Walker, one of the early contenders for ASUN Player of the Year. She recorded 26 points on 12-for-27 shooting and added 10 rebounds. Marissa Mackins added 20 points behind a 10-for-11 performance from the free throw line. Eastern Kentucky accumulated 28 points on turnover, helping to reduce the recovering shortfall. Bellarmine had 27 giveaways while the Colonels made 15 turnovers. Both teams flourished in the paint, with EKU scoring 44 points and BU 38. Bellarmine shot to the first eight points of the game, but in the end there would be 13 draws and seven lead changes. The final tie came in the fourth quarter when Merkle’s basket tied the score at 70 with 4:14 left. Mackins followed by hitting the starting box on a drive, and Eastern Kentucky led the rest of the way. Bellarmine never left. junior security guard Claire Knees sank a three-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 3:01 left and later Merkle converted an old-fashioned three-point play as the Knights trailed 78–76 with 1:16 left. Mackins followed with another clutch basket and helped Bellarmine fend off by sinking several free throws in the last minute. The Knights hurt their chances of coming back by missing three of the charity streak in the last 35 seconds. Bellarmine will host Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. (ET). Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics.

