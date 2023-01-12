Citing Taliban, Australia nixes Afghan cricket series | Sport





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Afghan cricket officials on Thursday rejected Australia’s decision to cancel their one-day international men’s cricket series. Cricket Australia cited recent tougher restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan by the Taliban government for abolishing the three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates in March. The Afghanistan Cricket Board said it was extremely disappointed and saddened by Cricket Australia’s pathetic statement and would make a complaint to the International Cricket Council. It accused CA of prioritizing political interests over fair play and sportsmanship, undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two countries. Cricket has played an important role in promoting unity and national pride in Afghanistan, the board said. After years of war and conflict, cricket has helped bring people together and give the country a sense of normalcy. It has also been an important source of hope and inspiration for all Afghans, especially young people. It said it would reconsider the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League if the decision was not reversed. Afghan fast bowler Naveen ul Haq Murid called the scrapping of the series childish and accused Australia of depriving the Afghans of the only reason for happiness rather than supporting them. When Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021, women were banned from sports because doing so would violate Islamic laws that require their hair and skin to be covered. Recent Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ education, employment and their access to parks and gyms were cited by Cricket Australia for scrapping men’s ODIs after consultations with the Australian government and other groups. CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country, CA said. Australia gave similar reasons for scrapping a one-off test match against Afghanistan in Hobart, Australia, in November 2021. In December, the Taliban banned women from pursuing higher education after banning gyms and parks a month earlier. Women are also prohibited from going to school after sixth grade and doing most jobs outside the home. In November 2021, the ICC formed a working group with the aim of supporting and reviewing women’s and men’s cricket in Afghanistan, but more than a year later, the country remains the only full member of the ICC without a fully operational women’s team. Afghanistan is also the only full member not represented at the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa this week. More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

