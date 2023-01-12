World University Games start today with hockey | News, sports, jobs

CANTON/POTSDAM — The opening ceremony of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games is scheduled for Thursday night, January 12 at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, but the multi-winter sports and global festival opens a day early, Wednesday, January 11, with preliminary round ice hockey games for men and women.

“We look forward to the first games of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games kicking off Wednesday with five games on tap in Potsdam and Canton,” said Rick Patzke, sports chief of Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. “These are the first FISU World University Games hockey games since 2019 and the organizing committee is just as excited as the players.”

Hungary and Slovakia will open the men’s ice hockey game at 1pm at Cheel Arena, on the Clarkson University Campus. Hungary will look to improve on their ninth-place finish in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, while Slovakia will go on as the reigning FISU World University Games silver medalists.

The men of the United States take on Great Britain at 8 p.m. Led by Hobart College head coach Mark Taylor, the U.S. squad is made up entirely of NCAA Div. III players, 12 players are from eastern universities and colleges and 11 are from western universities.

SUNY Canton’s Roos House will also feature men’s ice hockey action when Japan takes on Latvia, at 4:30 p.m. field.

Great Britain and the Czech Republic open the women’s ice hockey tournament at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall at 4:30 p.m. The Czech Republic makes its FISU World University Games women’s ice hockey debut, while Great Britain last played in 2017 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Finally, Team Canada, winners of three consecutive silver medals, take to the ice against Slovakia, at 8 p.m. Slovakia’s only medal in 2011, bronze, was claimed.

The FISU World University Games is the world’s largest multi-sport event for collegiate athletes ages 17-25. The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will feature 1,443 collegiate athletes from more than 540 universities in 46 countries. The league consists of 12 winter sports and 85 medal events contested in Canton, Potsdam, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington and North Creek.

The top four men’s and women’s ice hockey teams continue to play at Lake Placid’s newly renovated 1980 Herb Brooks Arena at the famed Olympic Center, site of the “Miracle on ice.” The men’s semifinals are on January 21 and the gold medal game on January 22 will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The women’s semifinals are scheduled for January 20 and the finals on January 21. The gold medal game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.