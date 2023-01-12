Sports
World University Games start today with hockey | News, sports, jobs
CANTON/POTSDAM — The opening ceremony of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games is scheduled for Thursday night, January 12 at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, but the multi-winter sports and global festival opens a day early, Wednesday, January 11, with preliminary round ice hockey games for men and women.
“We look forward to the first games of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games kicking off Wednesday with five games on tap in Potsdam and Canton,” said Rick Patzke, sports chief of Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. “These are the first FISU World University Games hockey games since 2019 and the organizing committee is just as excited as the players.”
Hungary and Slovakia will open the men’s ice hockey game at 1pm at Cheel Arena, on the Clarkson University Campus. Hungary will look to improve on their ninth-place finish in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, while Slovakia will go on as the reigning FISU World University Games silver medalists.
The men of the United States take on Great Britain at 8 p.m. Led by Hobart College head coach Mark Taylor, the U.S. squad is made up entirely of NCAA Div. III players, 12 players are from eastern universities and colleges and 11 are from western universities.
SUNY Canton’s Roos House will also feature men’s ice hockey action when Japan takes on Latvia, at 4:30 p.m. field.
Great Britain and the Czech Republic open the women’s ice hockey tournament at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall at 4:30 p.m. The Czech Republic makes its FISU World University Games women’s ice hockey debut, while Great Britain last played in 2017 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Finally, Team Canada, winners of three consecutive silver medals, take to the ice against Slovakia, at 8 p.m. Slovakia’s only medal in 2011, bronze, was claimed.
The FISU World University Games is the world’s largest multi-sport event for collegiate athletes ages 17-25. The Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games will feature 1,443 collegiate athletes from more than 540 universities in 46 countries. The league consists of 12 winter sports and 85 medal events contested in Canton, Potsdam, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington and North Creek.
The top four men’s and women’s ice hockey teams continue to play at Lake Placid’s newly renovated 1980 Herb Brooks Arena at the famed Olympic Center, site of the “Miracle on ice.” The men’s semifinals are on January 21 and the gold medal game on January 22 will be broadcast live on ESPN.
The women’s semifinals are scheduled for January 20 and the finals on January 21. The gold medal game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
For more information about the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games or to purchase tickets, visit www.lakeplacid2023.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lakeplacidnews.com/news/local-news/2023/01/11/world-university-games-begin-today-with-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World University Games start today with hockey | News, sports, jobs
- New York nurses return to work at Mount Sinai and Montefiore as strike ends : NPR
- Thanasi Kokkinakis upsets Andrey Rublev in Adelaide | ATP tour
- Boris Johnson faces subpoena in TV hearings
- Turkish envoy takes up post in Israel as ties heat up
- Sam Bankman-Fried Responds to Fraud Allegations: I Didn’t Steal Funds
- Ellen DeGeneres posted a video of the street flooding near her home in California
- Citing Taliban, Australia nixes Afghan cricket series | Sport
- EKU outscores Knights despite Merkle’s 32 points, 18 rebounds
- Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Dior By ERL Lunar Capsule
- Microsoft 365 Basic offers 100 GB of storage and more perks
- Free beginner’s table tennis lessons start January 10 – Leisure World Weekly