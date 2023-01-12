When the vice captain is on the bench… Ramiz Raja is trolling Pakistani cricket

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja recently took a look at Babar Azam and Co. after losing their second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday 11 January.

Raja pointed out that the openers were not performing under pressure, while vice-captain Shan Masood was once again benched. The lead-off hitter did not feature in the playing XI for back-to-back matches, despite being named Babar Azam’s substitute for the series in the absence of injured all-rounder Shadab Khan.

However, Raja supported under fire Babar and Mohammad Rizwan despite Pakistan losing the game by 79 points. Chasing 262, Pakistan was knocked out for 182 runs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja said:

When the vice-captain is benched, especially if he’s the opener, it puts pressure on the openers. Similarly, Rizwan is under pressure. He has to prove himself every time. He dropped a fly because of that pressure.”

He continued:

“In the same way, Babar Azam is always under pressure to score points every time. So let this team relax. They have been excellent at white ball cricket.”

With opener Imam-ul-Haq scoring 11 and six runs respectively in the first and second ODI, Masood is likely to get a lead in the playing XI for the series decider on Friday 13 January.

They wrestled against spin Ramiz Raja on Babar Azam and Co.

Ramiz Raja also highlighted the struggle of Pakistan batsmen against spinners as the hosts lost five wickets to them in the second ODI. While Ish Sodhi took two wickets, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips settled for one wicket each.

They struggled against spin,” said the former cricketer. “There was no partnership. Under those circumstances, Babar hit Azam well. This was not the field where you could have easily reached limits. The wicket continued to fall on the other side.

Pakistan had previously won their first ODI by six wickets, courtesy of half a century each from Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

With the series tied at 1-1, the two teams will face off in the series decider at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, January 13. It is worth noting that Pakistan has never lost a bilateral ODI series against New Zealand at home.



