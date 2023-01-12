Flag Football: This year’s Pro Bowl; next, the Olympics?

Comment on this story Remark

Izell Reese considers himself a visionary, the kind of man who finds solutions to big problems. As a teenage football star, he was not recruited from his high school in Dothan, Ala. Undeterred, he went on to the University of Alabama Birmingham, where he not only made the team, but also started as a freshman. Four years later, he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys and played seven seasons in the NFL.

This was perhaps the most unlikely thing he attempted until three years ago when he came up with the absurd idea of ​​trying to get flag football into the Olympics.

Reese’s long-awaited dream has become one of the top priorities in the NFL’s New York offices. For two decades, league executives have looked for ways to grow their sport abroad, worried that the NFL is the most lucrative league in the world lacks the global reach of sports such as football, basketball and baseball. Regular season games in London, Mexico City and Munich have added international fans, as have recent TV streaming deals, but NFL leaders want to get people outside the United States to actually play the game.

They’ve decided that flag football, which is played five-on-five by men and women with no helmets and complicated rules, might be the way to go, and they believe that if the sport gets into the Olympics, they could attract millions of new fans . they never thought.

There’s something magical about the [Olympic] Games, says Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club affairs and league events.

The schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics is set, but flag football is on a list of nine sports the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are considering, meaning Reese’s wild idea has a chance.

Reese, 48, started running youth sports programs a few years ago and eventually started his own company, RCX Sports, managing children’s leagues for the NBA and Major League Baseball. In 2019, he built on a relationship with NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, his teammate for two years at Buffalo.

One day Reese saw the World Games 2022 would be in Birmingham, Ala. He hadn’t heard of the World Games, held every four years for sports not usually included in the Olympics, and scrolled through the list of scheduled sports and saw that it included softball, which he thought was already was an Olympic sport. As he read on, he realized softball was out for Paris and tried to come back for Los Angeles, like most other World Games sports.

Suddenly a lightbulb went off, Reese says.

If he got flag football at the World Games, maybe he could get it at the Olympics too.

For months he did not tell Vincent the idea. The NFL had asked him to run the football leagues under his banner, not put the sport in the Olympics. Finally, in late February 2020, Reese cornered Vincent in a JW Marriott ballroom in Indianapolis the day before the NFL’s scouting combine.

I know this sounds crazy, he said, but hear me out.

Reese told Vincent about the World Games and the Olympics and about kids playing flag football in places like China and Japan. He called the Olympics a game changer for the NFL and said getting the sport at the Los Angeles Games isn’t just part of a solution to the NFL’s international problem, it’s the solution.

Vincent was intrigued. He and Reese flew to Toronto to present the idea to some of the competition’s international executives who, like Vincent, saw the potential of the Olympics. Reese left Toronto and started working on getting flag football into the World Games.

It became a big thing very quickly, Reese says.

When Vincent drew up his business plan for the coming year at the end of 2020, flag football was number 3 on the list.

Two years later, a total of 16 men’s and women’s teams from 10 countries on four continents played a flag football tournament at the World Games, with the US men take gold and Mexico blows the United States, 39-6, for the women’s championship. The following month, the International Olympic Committee announced that flag football was on the list of eligible sports for Los Angeles 2028.

The NFL’s Olympic bid is an unusually organic move for the league. Normally, the NFL pushes its major initiatives with massive marketing campaigns designed to show off the league’s financial power. But the Olympics are run by the IOC, and the Olympic system is full of obscure individual sports and national federations whose leaders know little about the NFL or football.

And so the NFL is proceeding cautiously, avoiding major advertising of its Olympic hopes and relying on subtle presentations, such as flag football tournaments around last fall’s games in London and Munich. Even the decision to turn the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next month into a football game and a skill contest has been described more as reinventing a slack all-star game than part of the Olympic push, though the league’s executives say it is both.

The NFL relies on the Paris-based International Federation of American Football and its president, Pierre Trochet, a rare Frenchman who grew up playing football, to lead the bid. To prevent the flag football push from appearing to be an NFL-driven operation, IFAF officials have advised the league to play a minor role, an unfamiliar dynamic.

Usually we are the leaders, Vincent said. This time we are not.

NFL leaders repeat statistics they hope will impress the IOClike 20 million people playing flag football in 100 countries, including 100,000 new players in Mexico and thousands of children in Japan, where the sport is part of the school curriculum.

They also talk about the thousands of girls across the United States who play flag football and the five areas in the country where it has been approved as a girls’ high school sport. And they say they’re confident those numbers will be much greater by 2028.

Time is short. Los Angeles 2028 officials should make their recommendation by the end of spring or early summer so that IOC members can vote at the general assembly in early fall, and flag football will compete with baseball and softball, lacrosse, cricket , motorsports, karate, kickboxing, squash and breaking, many of which were part of previous Olympic programs.

Trochet, who became IFAF’s president in December 2021, admits he wasn’t particularly familiar with the IOC when he started the job, but says his lack of familiarity with the organization and its members is an opportunity to make a . ​explain sports they don’t understand.

Questions such as Do players wear helmets and shoulder pads? give him an opening to sell the sport in excited bursts with a French accent that is definitely not NFL.

All of that arouses curiosity because of how unique the proposal is, he said.

With the IOC pushing this year’s general meeting from late spring to early fall, the IFAF and NFL have an unexpected slice of lobbying time, including the Pro Bowl.

I want us to build more momentum, says Reese, who is adding several flag football events to Pro Bowl weekend. That added window can only help. That’s why 10 countries are bringing flag football teams. It’s a big opportunity for us.

But even if the Los Angeles 2028 organizers decide they really want flag football, there’s no guarantee they’ll have room for it. The IOC has a limit of 10,500 athletes at a summer games, and Los Angeles is already expected to get close to that number based on the expected number of participants in the core sports. That number does not include old staples such as boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon, which are no longer played at the Los Angeles Games due to various organizational issues that the IOC has given them time to resolve. Los Angeles may have room to only add a sport with a small number of individual participants, such as the 32 athletes who will compete in Paris to break.

I see [flag football] as a real challenge, says Michael Payne, a former IOC executive who now runs his own marketing company and has written two books on the history of the Games. The sport needs more international development before it can qualify for the Games.

The best bet, he says, is that the leaders of Los Angeles 2028 want it so badly that they strike a deal with the IOC to add the sport along with a sport that has more momentum internationally, like cricket, or that the NFL builds enough interest from IOC members to make a run at 2036 or 2040.

I’ve learned over time that in the Olympic world you never say never, Payne continued. But [flag football] is difficult. If I were a gambling man I wouldn’t give it good odds.

However, Reese doesn’t want to think about 2036 or 2040. So are NFL executives, who fully support his idea and only talk about Los Angeles 2028. If they can’t get football in a US Olympics, when will they?