Sports
The Hillers Boys hockey eyes return to the tournament
The Hopkinton High School boys’ ice hockey team earned a spot in the state tournament last season with a .500 record, but with most of its roster back this winter, coach Scott Hayes is looking to eclipse last year’s success.
We want to be a tournament team, but we really take it game by game and don’t get ahead of ourselves, Hayes said. I like to focus on the next day, what should we arrange for the next day? I think if we keep focusing on success on a daily basis, it will take us where we want to go.
Hayes said the Hillers came into the new season in shape, focused and excited. Despite the graduation of half a dozen seniors from last year’s roster, Hopkinton returned most of the players who saw significant roles last winter and added a few players who previously played junior hockey instead of competing for HHS.
Senior captain Joe Carrazza helps lead the team and boost the offense.
He is a fast striker and a good goalscorer, Hayes said. He really is one of the emotional leaders on our team. His play sets the tone for everyone else on the roster, so we lean on Joey for a lot of leadership and scoring.
Another senior, Joe Scardino, is a dashing player and the prototypical power forward, Hayes said.
He can throw the puck in the net and he’s an excellent skater and a very, very smart player, the coach said. He anchors our top power unit.
On the blue line, the Hillers lean on senior Drew Morse, another captain who is a jack-of-all-trades. In addition to playing on the top line of defense, Morse can score goals on the power play and on the rush.
Drew is very important to us, Hayes said.
Senior goaltender Jack Lang returns for another year, and Hayes said the Hillers started the season expecting another solid performance from the veteran netminder. Lang has Morse and senior Dylan Mansur help him on the defensive side of the ice.
Dylan is a very, very capable defender, Hayes said. We are looking for him to score some goals for us. He’s on the power play unit and we can always rely on him to handle the puck.
Mansur is one of two seniors ready for Hopkinton after playing junior hockey last winter. Senior Pavit Mehra is the other and immediately impressed the Hillers, scoring two goals and adding an assist in each of the first three games of the year.
We expect him to put the puck in the net all season long, Hayes said.
Another new impact player is freshman forward Cam MacPherson, who is on top with Mehra and Carrazza. He also scored in his first three games at the varsity level and contributes by taking faceoffs and playing on the top power play unit.
Any freshman who can come and play right away is truly a coach’s dream, Hayes said.
Hayes hopes the experience and talent will help his team compete in a strong Tri-Valley League, where Norwood, Medfield and Westwood rank among Hillers’ top league.
It’s such good competition and there’s great equality, Hayes said. You have to be ready every night.
|
Sources
2/ https://hopkintonindependent.com/hillers-boys-hockey-eyes-return-to-tourney/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Hillers Boys hockey eyes return to the tournament
- Can six minutes of vigorous cycling put the brakes on Alzheimer’s disease?
- sitting too much?Take a 5 minute walk every 30 minutes for good health
- Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and will not be performing in 2023
- Here is a portrait of Boris Johnson and he is completely wrong
- Starfield gets its own showcase, no release date, no release date
- California ‘bomb cyclone’ sparks flood warning for millions – BBC News
- More migrants to return to a more stable Syria – Erdogan
- Flag Football: This year’s Pro Bowl; next, the Olympics?
- Steve Jobs hated this Mac idea.Apple might go there anyway
- Joni Mitchell will receive the Gershwin Prize and a tribute concert
- When the vice captain is on the bench… Ramiz Raja is trolling Pakistani cricket