The Hillers Boys hockey eyes return to the tournament

The Hopkinton High School boys’ ice hockey team earned a spot in the state tournament last season with a .500 record, but with most of its roster back this winter, coach Scott Hayes is looking to eclipse last year’s success.

We want to be a tournament team, but we really take it game by game and don’t get ahead of ourselves, Hayes said. I like to focus on the next day, what should we arrange for the next day? I think if we keep focusing on success on a daily basis, it will take us where we want to go.

Hayes said the Hillers came into the new season in shape, focused and excited. Despite the graduation of half a dozen seniors from last year’s roster, Hopkinton returned most of the players who saw significant roles last winter and added a few players who previously played junior hockey instead of competing for HHS.

Senior captain Joe Carrazza helps lead the team and boost the offense.

He is a fast striker and a good goalscorer, Hayes said. He really is one of the emotional leaders on our team. His play sets the tone for everyone else on the roster, so we lean on Joey for a lot of leadership and scoring.

Another senior, Joe Scardino, is a dashing player and the prototypical power forward, Hayes said.

He can throw the puck in the net and he’s an excellent skater and a very, very smart player, the coach said. He anchors our top power unit.

On the blue line, the Hillers lean on senior Drew Morse, another captain who is a jack-of-all-trades. In addition to playing on the top line of defense, Morse can score goals on the power play and on the rush.

Drew is very important to us, Hayes said.

Senior goaltender Jack Lang returns for another year, and Hayes said the Hillers started the season expecting another solid performance from the veteran netminder. Lang has Morse and senior Dylan Mansur help him on the defensive side of the ice.

Dylan is a very, very capable defender, Hayes said. We are looking for him to score some goals for us. He’s on the power play unit and we can always rely on him to handle the puck.

Mansur is one of two seniors ready for Hopkinton after playing junior hockey last winter. Senior Pavit Mehra is the other and immediately impressed the Hillers, scoring two goals and adding an assist in each of the first three games of the year.

We expect him to put the puck in the net all season long, Hayes said.

Another new impact player is freshman forward Cam MacPherson, who is on top with Mehra and Carrazza. He also scored in his first three games at the varsity level and contributes by taking faceoffs and playing on the top power play unit.

Any freshman who can come and play right away is truly a coach’s dream, Hayes said.

Hayes hopes the experience and talent will help his team compete in a strong Tri-Valley League, where Norwood, Medfield and Westwood rank among Hillers’ top league.

It’s such good competition and there’s great equality, Hayes said. You have to be ready every night.