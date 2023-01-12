Red hot eagles hit the road in Eastern Kentucky

Watch:ESPN+

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s basketball team (13-4, 3-1 ASUN Conference) looks to continue its best start to the program in Division I history Thursday night with another road test, beating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in Richmond, Kentucky. Baptist Health Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN+.

The Eagles have won six of their last seven games, including a 3-1 stretch during ASUN’s first marathon week. The Green & Blue had home wins against Jacksonville (72-65) and North Florida (82-57) and a road win in Central Arkansas (84-79). A 61-59 setback in Austin Peay is the only blemish that kept FGCU from an undefeated ASUN start. FGCU is currently No. 46 in the College Basketball RPI ratings and checks in at No. 87 in the NCAA NET rankings.

Eastern Kentucky (10-7) is in a similar predicament, sitting 3-1 and just a game behind Stetson in the conference standings. The Colonels handed Liberty their first conference loss on Sunday, beating the visiting Flames 62-59. EKU has won twice in a row and five of the last six games.

Junior wing Devontae Blanton has scored in double figures in each of Eastern Kentucky’s last five games. During that span, he averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. Blanton finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists against Liberty.

Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in scoring, scoring 79.7 points per game. But EKY is 12e of 14 in scoring defense, tallying 73.5 points per game. Blanton leads the Colonels with 16.2 points per game, while junior forward Michael Moreno adds 12.6 points per game. Senior forward Isiaiah Cozart racks up a team-best 6.8 rebounds per game, with Blanton adding 6.2 boards per game.

FGCU defeated Eastern Kentucky in its only previous meeting, defeating the Colonels 77-73 on January 27, 2022 at the Alico Arena. EKU moved from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN for the 2021-22 season. Graduation Center Kevin Samuel and fifth-year security guard Austin Richie (Glenwood, Ill./Bloom HS/Northern Illinois/Triton College/Tulsa) scored 18 points each in the win, with Samuel scoring 16 in the first half and Richie scoring all of his points in the last 13 minutes of the game. Jomaru Brown led Eastern Kentucky with 20 points, and Curt Lewis added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Eagles sophomore center Andre Weir (Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna College Prep/Richmond) is coming off a stellar week, posting a career-high 22 points against Central Arkansas and recording his first career double-double with a game-high 18 points and grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds against North Florida. Weir’s nine offensive rebounds were two more than any Ospreys player.

The win was FGCU’s 12e home straight from last season, and sixth consecutive at The Nest in 2022-23.

Higher guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) leads the Green & Blue with 13.6 points per game, while junior forward Zak Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) who has earned two ASUN Player of the Week honors this season, contributes 12.5 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. junior security guard Pursue Johnston (Boca Raton, Florida/Westminster Academy/Stetson) adds 11.9 points per game and has scored a team-best 32 steals this season.

FGCU is ninth in the ASUN in foul scoring with 72.9 points per game, and the Eagles are fourth defensively in allowing just 66.3 points per appearance.

FGCU will remain in Bluegrass State after taking on Eastern Kentucky, heading to Lexington for a Saturday road game at 4 p.m. The Green & Blue’s next home game is January 19 at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville State.

