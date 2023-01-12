Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan in response to Taliban treatment of women

Cricket Australia has decided to withdraw from the March ODI series against Afghanistan in response to the Taliban’s treatment of women, including increasing restrictions on education and employment.

The Australian men’s team was set to face Afghanistan in three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates as part of the ICC Super League, but the white-ball series will not continue as planned after Thursday’s announcement.

The Taliban recently banned teenage girls from school and banned women from attending university in Afghanistan, a decision that sparked global backlash.

After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that at this time it cannot proceed with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Mens ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023. Australia reports this in a statement.

This decision follows the Taliban’s recent announcement of further restrictions on education and employment for women and girls and their access to parks and gyms.

CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

We thank the Australian Government for its support in this matter.

Australia, which has already automatically qualified for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, will then forfeit the series and award 30 ICC Super League points to Afghanistan.

Afghan all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf was not impressed by the decision and expressed his frustration on Twitter.

What a pathetic decision by (Cricket Australia), Ashraf posted on Thursday.

They need to know that cricket is not a playground for politics. Please don’t mix politics with cricket. Cricket is a symbol of good luck that brings people and nations together.

Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who is currently under contract with the Sydney Sixers, threatened to boycott the Big Bash League after the announcement.

Time to say we won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop making these childish decisions, he tweeted Thursday.

That’s how they did the one time test now ODI, when a country is going through so much instead of being supportive you want to take the only reason for happiness away from them.

Former Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib posted on Twitter: I didn’t expect a country like Australia to encourage the ICC to harm men’s cricket as well, so it was an irresponsible decision made by Cricket Australia. More than 40,000 homes benefit from cricket directly and indirectly, and in every home, more than six women, as people do with humanity, also for a great game of cricket. My kind request from cricket Australia, do not use sport as a tool for politicians.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, many female athletes from Afghanistan have reportedly gone into hiding and received death threats.

So says Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission SBS news women did not have to exercise.

In cricket, they may encounter a situation where their face and body are not covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen in this way, Wasiq said in September 2021.

It’s the media age and there will be pictures and videos, and then people will look at them. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or engage in the type of sport that exposes them.

In cricket and other sports, women are not given an Islamic dress code. It is obvious that they will be exposed and will not follow the dress code, and Islam does not allow that.

During the oppressive regime of the Taliban from 1996 to 2001, women were not allowed to practice any sport or receive education. Sports stadiums were regularly used for public executions.

Australia was scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021, but the historic match was postponed following the Taliban invasion.

Afghanistan remains the only full-fledged ICC country without a women’s team, but has continued to have a presence at ICC events since being taken over by the Taliban, facing Australia at Adelaide Oval at the recent Mens T20 World Cup.

Australia is scheduled to meet Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series at a neutral venue in August 2024, before the Asian country tours Australia in August 2026 for three T20Is and a test match.