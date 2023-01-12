OL Kory Symington is committed to UCLA Football as a Preferred Walk-On





Another SoCal player has stated his intention to join the Bruins. Class of 2023 offensive lineman Kory Symington made a verbal commitment to UCLA football Tuesday night, he revealed on Twitter. The Bruins sent Symington a preferential offer to run on January 4, and it took him less than a week to accept. The Patrick Henry High School (CA) product was on another listing from the school in his hometown of San Diego. Symington caught the attention of several other programs in the Western region over the past year, first attending Junior Days in Cal Poly and Idaho. San Diego State hosted Symington during their Spring Game before making unofficial visits to Utah State and Cal Poly. Adams State invited Symington for an official visit in late January, but that was before UCLA offered him a roster spot. The breakout moment for Symington on the recruiting trail was last May at the ESPN300 Elite Underclassmen Camp in Las Vegas. Brandon Huffman, editor of 247Sports National Recruiting complimented Symington on his performance at the event tackling on the left, but said he might be better off going to the inside line on the next level. Scroll to Continue According to 247Sports, Symington is a two-star recruit. Symington made the San Diego City Conference All-League First Team Offense in 2021. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect repeated at that spot in 2022, ultimately fueling even more college interest. UCLA has now picked up three preferred walk-on commitments this offseason, with wide receiver Carter Shaw and long snapper Trent Middleton announcing their decisions on January 1 and 4, respectively. The Bruins offensive line will lose three starters this offseason as left guard Atonio Mafi became ineligible and Raiqwon O’Neal and right guard Jon Gaines II announced a year early entry into the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Tyler Manoa and offensive guard Baraka Beckett entered the transfer portal in October, further draining UCLA of its most experienced players up front. Symington — like this year’s freshman Sam Yoon and favorite walk-on Niki Prongos — probably won’t be coming to Westwood right away to contribute on the field, but he’ll at least give the program some much-needed depth in practice. Three-star Summit (CA) product Tavake Tuikolovatu is the only other class of 2023 offensive lineman ready to join next season’s program. Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

