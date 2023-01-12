Sports
Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy, future return to tennis
Naomi Osakais pregnant and plans to return to tennis by the January 2024 Australian Open, her agent confirmed.
Osaka, 25 years old and a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, shared a December 12 echo on social media on Wednesday.
One thing I look forward to is my kid watching one of my games and saying to someone, That’s my mom, haha, Osaka posted. 2023 will be a year full of lessons for me and I hope to see you at the start of the next one as I will be in Aus 2024.
Osaka, ranked 47th in the world, last played in September. She can freeze her ranking due to her absence to remain eligible for direct entry into tournaments upon her return.
Last Sunday, the organizers of the Australian Open said Osaka, the 2019 and 2021 Open champion, will not play in the big tournament starting next week. A reason was not given.
In Osaka’s most recent match, she retired during the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September. She won her first round match at that tournament when AustraliasDaria Savillewithdrew after one game with a knee injury.
Osaka has won one completed match since May and was defeated in the first round of her three previous tournaments, including the US Open, where she is also a two-time champion.
Last week, she posted pictures on social media of a trip to Europe with her American rapper boyfriendHeartsand was deemed unlikely to play in the first Grand Slam of the season.
Osaka took a mental break after missing the 2021 French Open, lit the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo and later said she had struggled with depression and anxiety for several years.
These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to, Osaka posted Wednesday. I realize life is so short and I don’t take a moment for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.
There is a history of great tennis champions returning from pregnancy to be more successful. Belgian Kim Clijsters retired in 2007 at the age of 23, had a daughter Jada at age 24 and returned to competition at age 26, winning in her third tournament back, the US Open. She repeated at the US Open the following year and won her fourth and final major at the 2011 Australian Open.
Serena Williamsfinished second at four majors after her life-threatening pregnancy and delivery at age 35 in 2017.
Australian Evonne Goolagong had a daughter at the age of 25 and won the Australian Open seven months later. Three years later, she became the first (and so far only) mother to win Wimbledon in the Open Era.
Margaret Hof had her first child at age 29 in 1972 and won three majors the following year.
Ash Barty, who won the French Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open from 2019-22, announced last week that she was pregnant. She retired last year while holding the No. 1 ranking.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
|
