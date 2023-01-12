Sports
The return of Manny Diaz is crucial to the future of Penn State Football
Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was an understandably attractive candidate for speculation during college football’s coaching carousel period.
It seemed that Diaz’s future with the Nittany Lions could be in jeopardy as he has earned looks from other programs such as FAU. Of course, Diaz’s arrival at Happy Valley predated his 2021 resignation from Miami’s head coaching position, exacerbating concerns about another imminent departure.
Diaz addressed the reports at Penn State’s pre-Rose Bowl media day and announced his intention stick to the program and calling the rumors a product of a silly season.
I have a great job and it would take an incredibly good job to leave a great job,” Diaz said. In terms of ambition, I would like to be head coach again… The second time you are a little wiser in the chance.’
While Diaz won’t be a regular at Penn State, his return is important as the Nittany Lions expect to battle for playoff spots over the next two seasons.
Diaz was the catalyst behind the Nittany Lions’ defensive dominance in his debut season at Penn State. His defense led the Big Ten with 43 sacks, and nine different Nittany Lions recorded multiple sacks on the year. It also boasted top-10 numbers national in the red zone defense, scoring defense and turnovers generated.
Penn State’s defense achieved similar numbers in 2021 under Diaz’s predecessor Brent Pry, but Diaz’s enthusiastic personality has taken the locker room by storm and is arguably his most important contribution.
I’m really excited that he came here and that I got the chance to be near him because it opened my mind to a completely different perspective – of football, of life, of just faith and courage, security, said Ji’Ayir Brown for the Rose Bowl. I am immensely grateful to Manny.
While Brown got a year off when he led the nation in interceptions, Diaz asked him to take on another role. Diaz spent the 2022 season developing Brown as a pass rusher, in tandem with ensuring he continued to impress in the Nittany Lions’ air defense. The couple’s relationship was a strong motivator for both of them.
“Coaching is probably now more than ever a relationship business,” Diaz said during Rose Bowl week. “‘Just do it because I said it’s in the past.’
Diaz’s personal impact on players has been well documented throughout the season, and Penn State’s defensive mastermind attributes it to an internal conviction.
“I think players, if they know and believe that you as a coach are in their best interest, give you that little bit extra,” Diaz continued. “I think culturally that already existed here in Penn State. I think our boys wanted that kind of relationship. But I think it’s been easy for me to come in and, as they’ve gotten to know me, see what’s going on and feel that kind of connection that we have together.
Diaz made up with his preseason vow to implement heavy rotations, and dozens of defenders saw time field during the 2022 season. Not only did that drive strong short-term results, but with multiple role players showing immediate results on the roster, it’s likely to pay dividends going forward as well.
“There’s hope and there’s knowing,” Diaz said. “So while the uniforms remain the same, the people in them are different. What happened is these guys have to go out and they have to have shown success to give them confidence.”
You won’t hear any bold predictions about a Penn State National Championship win from this humble author. However, with the energy surrounding the forward’s young talent heading into 2023, Diaz feels he has a necessary part of a potential postseason campaign on the Nittany Lions’ defensive side – both in production and conviction.
