UCLA is hosting the Bruin Diving Invite, Denver this weekend





THE ANGELS The UCLA swim and dive team is ready for a busy weekend at the Spieker Aquatics Center as the program will host the annual Bruin Diving Invitational Friday through Sunday (January 13-15) and will also welcome Denver for a double meet on Saturday on Saturday. January 14. The competition starts every day at 10:30 am. This weekend also marks the last home events of the year at Spieker. The program will salute its 10 graduating seniors for Saturday’s game against Denver. This weekend’s dive invite features divers from 19 different programs, including four Pac-12 schools. In addition to the host Bruins, schools that enroll divers include USC, Stanford, Utah, Hawaii, Grand Canyon, California Baptist, TCU, UC Davis, Rutgers, San Diego State, UCSD, Wisconsin, Cal Poly, UNLV, Denver, Fresno State, Claremont – Mudd Scripps and Pepperdine. Real-time results are available at DiveMeets.com (diving) and the MeetMobile app (swimming). Entry to the Bruin Diving Invitational and the Denver dual meet are both free. UCLA has started the 2022-23 season strong, posting a 5-0 record in double encounters and winning two of three invites during the 2022 portion of the schedule. On the dive side, senior Hannah Butler and sophomores Zoe Jaspersgaard have both already qualified for Zones in both springboard events while freshmen Eden Cheng also bagged a Zones invite in 1M. Butler is the reigning Pac-12 diver of the week after winning the springboard events on Jan. 7 in UCLA’s 193-99 dual meet victory over UC San Diego. UCLA Swim and Dive Timeline January 13-15

(all times approximate) Friday January 13 Men’s 1M Prelims 10:30am PT / Final 1:00pm PT

3M Women’s Prelims 10:30am PT / Final 1:15pm PT Saturday January 14 UCLA vs. Denver 10:30am PT

Men’s 3M Prelims 10:30am PT / Final 1:00pm PT

Women’s Platform Prelims 10:30am PT / Finals 1:45pm PT Sunday January 15 Men’s Prelims Platform 10:30am PT / Finals 12:45pm PT

Women’s 1M Prelims 10:30am PT / Final 1:15pm PT

