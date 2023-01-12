Air Force football player Hunter Brown dies at age 21 following a “medical emergency” on his way to class

A player on the US Air Force Academy football team died Monday after suffering a “medical emergency” on his way to class, the school confirmed. The cadet, identified as Hunter Brown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was 21 years old.

Brown joined the Air Force Academy after graduating in May 2021 from the Preparatory School, which offers a 10-month training program for prospective cadets, the academy said in a statement. press release confirmation of his death. He studied management with a minor in French and played two seasons as an offensive lineman on the academy’s football team.

“Hunter was a standout forward on the Falcon football team and was well respected in his squad,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the academy’s superintendent, said in a statement. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and everyone touched by this incredible young man.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday following a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.#Never forget pic.twitter.com/amPlznZqTC — United States Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) January 10, 2023

The school said Brown left his dormitory to go to class on Monday when he “had a medical emergency” and could not be resuscitated by first responders who were “immediately” called to the scene to take “lifesaving measures”. A specific cause of death has not been released. The academy, based near Colorado Springs, said it will coordinate with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation, which is “standard protocol” for any death at the base involving a military member. involved.

Troy Calhoun, the Falcons’ head football coach, praised Brown in a statement, calling him “a sheer joy to coach and to have as a teammate.”

“Our players, staff and entire Academy are so blessed and lucky to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” said Calhoun. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one selflessly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His father and mother, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made us all better people. We love our wonderful brother and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

