Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Watch Free Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India





Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: A carnival atmosphere engulfs Odisha as celebrations of the 2023 Hockey World Cup reverberate throughout the state. As the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup gets underway on Wednesday, all roads lead to Cuttack in Odisha, which prepares for a glittering and star-studded inauguration ceremony at Barabati Stadium. The opening ceremony of the FIH Hockey World Cup kicks off Wednesday at 6:00 PM IST. The Cuttack County Board also announced that schools and colleges will be closed after 2 p.m. IST on Wednesday. All details about the live stream of the Opening ceremony 2023 World Cup hockey are given here. If you want to enjoy a free live stream of Opening ceremony 2023 World Cup hockey write down the information in the article on your mobile and laptop. How to Watch the 2023 Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony Live in India? The opening ceremony of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The opening ceremony of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be streamed live on the watch.hockey website and Disney+Hotstar apps and websites. You can watch the 2023 Hockey World Cup opening ceremony in India for free in these three different ways: JIO TV: All Jio customers can watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup on Jio TV for free. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Login to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. Use the app’s search bar to find the Star Sports Network channels. Click on the channel to enjoy the ceremony for free. Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access the free live stream of the 2023 Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy it easily of the live stream. Watch for free on Hotstar: Through subscriptions, telecom providers such as Jio, Airtel and Vi also offer their users free access to the Disney+Hotstar OTT app. Plans for Jio Prepaid Users Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and valid for 28 days Rs. 505-55GB data and valid for 55 days Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and valid for 28 days Rs. 659- 1.5 GB data/day and valid for 56 days Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and valid for 56 days Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and valid for 84 days Rs. 1499- 2 GB data/day and valid for 84 days Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and valid for 1 year Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and valid for 1 year Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and valid for 28 days Rs. 838- 2GB per day and valid for 56 days Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and valid for 365 days Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and valid for 70 days Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and valid for 28 days Big stars and celebrities who will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup Major Indian stars including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup. A performance by internationally acclaimed K-pop band BLACKSWAN is also expected to entertain fans at the ceremony. Pritam, the composer of the official Hockey World Cup anthem, Hockey Hai Dil Mera, will also perform live with the 11 singers who sang the song. What time does the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup start? – Time The 2023 Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony begins at 6:00 PM IST. Where will the 2023 Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony take place? – Location The opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup will be held in Cuttack, Odisha. Where can you watch the opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India? The opening ceremony of the 2023 Hockey World Cup can be seen on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The ceremony will be streamed live on the watch.hockey website and Disney+Hotstar apps and websites

