BOONE, NC App State Football has added eight transfers as early entrants with the 2023 spring semester beginning next week, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday.

The newcomers with previous football experience in Division I are, in alphabetical order: Shawn Collins (DE, Rutgers), Michael Fletcher (DE, State of Michigan), Scooby Ford (WR, Mississippi State), Tirek Funderburk (CB, Richmond), Michael Haywood (RB, Navy), Macai Jackson (WR, Saint Francis), Jack Murphy (OL, Marshall) and Jarret Paul (SAF, Kansas).

In addition, 11 members of December’s drawing class (high school prospects and junior college transfers) are enrolling early and will begin classes next week. Those newcomers are, listed alphabetically: Joey Aguilar (QB), Jason Boston (FROM), Jaylon Calhoun (RB), Charari Haynes (LB), Nathan Johnson (FROM), Mitchell more (P), Chris Lawson Jr. (WR), Mason McHugh (QB), Meban ALSO (FROM), Jack Thomas (SAF) and Trenton Alan Yowe (CB).

With a total of 19 newcomers enrolling this month, plus eight December signers due to arrive later, that group of 27 newcomers so far includes five defensive ends, four safeties, four receivers, three cornerbacks, three linebackers, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two offensive linemen, a tight end and a punter.

Below are biographies for the eight Division I transfers.

Shawn Collins FROM

6-5, 250

Montclair, New Jersey (Rutgers)

Prior to app status: A member of the Rutgers program for three seasons, appearing in six games during a 2022 season that was officially his redshirt freshman season. Did not appear in any game as a redshirting player in 2021 and was with the Scarlet Knights during a 2020 season that did not. not count towards a player’s eligibility Recovered a fumble and broke a pass against Penn State before finishing the 2022 season with six tackles High season four tackles against Wagner and also had a stop against Ohio State Five of six appearances came against Power Five programs, with four appearances in Big Ten play Gained nearly 25 pounds during his three years at Rutgers… Played for head coach John Fiore at Montclair High School… Started at the tight end and down the defensive line for the Mounties… Eight caught passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns…Added 28 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and four sacks…Named to the 2019 Jersey Sports ZoneAll-Zone Team as a tight end…Caught a pair of touchdowns, inc pulling out the game winner against Irvington… Named First Team All-SFC Liberty Blue Division by NJ.com… Earned All-Essex County first team honors on defense… Rated as a top-40 recruit ut in New Jersey by 247Sportsand top -30 prospect by Rivals.

Michael Fletcher FROM

6-6, 260

Flint, Michigan (State of Michigan)

Prior to app status: Member of the Michigan State program for four seasons, with three sacks (including two in one game against Ohio State), four tackles for loss, and 31 stops in 22 career games (three starts) from 2019-22. As a sophomore in 2022, had 13 tackles in eight games, contributing a tackle for loss to Ohio State and a punt blocked to Indiana Season-high four tackles at Michigan with multiple stops in four more Big Ten games Played in one game as a redshirt true freshman in 2019 and had three sacks while appearing in all seven games during a 2020 season that did not count towards his eligibility. Played in six games during the 2021 season. at Michigan State by 247Sports and ESPN.com. . . Listed as one of the top overall players in the state of Michigan by 247Sports (No. 9), ESPN.com (No. 13), and Rivals.com (No. 16). . . Rated one of the top defensive goals in the country by 247Sports (#25) and Rivals.com (#46). . . Ranked as one of the 50 Greatest Players in the Midwest (#45) by ESPN.com. . . Two time MLive Flint Dream Team selection. . . All-state first-team (Division 1-2) selection by the AP and Detroit Free Press as a junior. . . Also a standout basketball player, starting all four years and leading Carman-Ainsworth to three consecutive Saginaw Valley League Championships.

Scooby Ford WR

5-11, 175

Atlanta, GA. (state of Mississippi)

Prior to app status: Member of Mississippi State’s program for three seasons, with 17 games and 19 catches for 247 yards…Played in last nine regular season games as a redshirt junior in 2022, totaling eight catches for 66 yards, with three multi -catch games… Made one start (at Auburn) in eight games as a sophomore in 2021 when he totaled 19 catches for 247 yards. In 2021, he had four catches for 40 yards in a win at Texas A&M, five catches for 63 yards against Vanderbilt, and 65 receiving yards against Arkansas…Did not appear in a game as a Mississippi State newcomer during a 2020 season that did not count for his eligibility… Started collegiate career with Georgia Southern in 2018 (redshirt) and spent the 2019 Season at Iowa Western Community College where he caught 14 passes for 304 yards (25.3 average) with two touchdowns. Prepared for Marietta High School under head coach Richard Morgan. or, caught 43 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns As a junior, made 37 catches for 517 yards and two scores Born Christian Armin Ford and nicknamed Scoobie Father, Glenn, literate in football in Georgia from 1994-98 Has seven brothers and sisters, including a brother, Jordan, who was a running back at Tulsa during the 2022 season.

Tirek Funderburk CB

6-0, 185

Indian Trail, NC (Richmond)

Prior to app status: The North Carolina native was a member of Richmond’s program from 2018-22 for five seasons and used three seasons of eligibility while totaling seven interceptions and 77 tackles in 41 game appearances (19 starts). Made four interceptions and defended 14 passes during a redshirt junior season in 2022, when he also had 39 tackles and two forced fumbles in 13 games (starts in nine of last 10 games) Had two interceptions each against Sacramento State (in the FCS playoffs) and Stony Brook (a game where he scored on a 30-yard interception return and also broke three more passes) Season-high eight stops against William & Mary in 2022 Official re-shirt in 2018 (after playing in four games) and played in 12 games as a freshman in 2019 before being named second-team All-CAA selection during a spring 2021 season that did not count towards his eligibility Made five starts in eight games during a fall 2021 season in which he was named to the CAA’s academic honor roll … Three-year bull starter and two-time all-state performer at North Carolina’s Metrolina Christian Academy Triple jump state champion and in high school and three-time state medalist Also a conference champion in the long jump, 100 meters, and 4×100 relay School record holder in the triple jump, long jump, 4×100 relay, and 4×200 relay … First name is pronounced TIE-Reek.

Michael Haywood RB

5-8, 190

Wake Forest, NC (Navy)

Prior to app status: The North Carolina native played running back for the Navy during the 2021 and 2022 seasons… Over 20 games, totaling 1,334 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns, including 916 all-purpose yards as a sophomore in 2022… Rushed advanced for 473 yards on 73 carries (6.5 average) in 12 games during the 2022 season when he also returned 17 kickoffs for 306 yards and caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns… Scored on touchdown receptions of 20 yards against Notre Dame and 25 yards in overtime against Army and had a long run of 44 yards at SMU…Career-high 95 rushing yards (on eight attempts) against SMU in addition to 67 yards against ECU and 54 yards ( on eight rushes) against Memphis … Ranked ninth in the AAC with 18 Mak from 10-plus yards (or on 24.6 percent of his carries) … In eight games as a freshman, he had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against East Carolina on the way to 372 yards on 12 kickoff returns (31.0 yards per return)…Had a 48 yard return against Cincinna ti, with returns over 35 yards against SMU and Tulsa…Also had nine rushing attempts in 2021, one reception and five tackles… at Wake Forest High School outside of Raleigh, scored 33 touchdowns and rushed for over 2,000 yards, including 1,222 as a junior and 809 during an injury-shortened senior year… Helped Wake Forest win state titles in 2017 and 2018… After graduating from Wake Forest in 2020, he attended Naval Academy Prep School in the 2020 -21 years… First name is pronounced Muh-KEL.

Macai Jackson WR

6-0, 190

Croydon, Pennsylvania (Saint Francis)

Prior to app status: Had 85 catches for 991 yards with nine touchdowns in 12 games in 2022 as a college entrant at Saint Francis in Pennsylvania, contributing to HERO Sports Freshman All-America recognition from a 9-3 team that went 7-0 in league appearances and reached the FCS playoffs Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year and a first-team all-league performer Had five 100-yard receiving games in 2022, highlighted by 11 catches for 117 yards against Wagner and eight catches for a season high 123 yards against Richmond totaled 1,125 all-purpose yards, including a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown… League-wide standout at Harry S. Truman High School, where he played for coach Benjamin Johnson. Three-sport athlete also played basketball and baseball.

Jack Murphy OL

6-4, 290

Fairfax, Virginia (Marshall)

Prior to app status: Member of Marshall’s program for three seasons. Used first year of eligibility in 2022 (playing once against Gardner-Webb) after redshirting in 2021 and being part of the Thundering Herd during a 2020 season that did not count towards his eligibility. Awarded three stars from Bishop O’Connell by 247Sports.com before spending a year as a left tackle at the Fork Union Military Academy…Played on both sides of the ball in high school and earned first-team all-state honors as a senior.