Fairmont Area girls hockey wins 1-0; Cardinal Boys net 4th consecutive win | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT — Defense, defense and a little more defense got the Fairmont Area Cardinal girls’ hockey team back into the win column. Senior netminder Hadley Artz proved perfect between the pipes, denying all 19 of Mankato West’s shots on target, while junior forward Karissa Newville produced the only goal of the nonconference battle to secure Fairmont Area’s 1-0 victory over the Scarlets at Martin County Arena at speed up Tuesday night. After Artz and Mankato West goaltender Alayna Smith each threw a shutout during the first two 17-minute periods of the icy clash, Newville crammed a rebound close to the door for a twine-finder 1:23 into the third segment for a 1- 0 lead by the Cardinals. . Hannah Goerndt and Abi Sundeen jointly provided the double assist for the winning goal. Artz turned away three shots from Scarlet in the opening period, six more in the second, and ten during the third to earn the shutout. Smith recorded a game-best 28 saves for West. The Scarlets and Cardinals battled to a 4-all tie in their first meeting of the regular season on November 26 at the All Seasons Arena. Fairmont Area (4-7-2) will travel to Marshall Thursday night. Hockey for boys Fairmont Area 6, Minnesota River 5 (OT) — The Cardinals needed overtime but extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 6-5 Big South Conference decision over the host Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Le Sueur. Hartley Aust hit the game-winner off a Brock Lutterman assist with 5:09 left in the extra session to convert the late power play opportunity in style. Aust, who finished with two goals and one assist, put the Cardinals up 5–3 to open the third period before the Bulldogs scored twice to force overtime. Aust converted a double assist from Tyler Kurt and Lincoln Becker into his first goal of the game. Jace Teveldal, Lutterman and Luke Kester built a quick 3-0 lead in the first period for Fairmont Area before Minnesota River matched the visitors’ offensive production. Teveldal converted the first of Nate Rakness’ two assists into a game-opening power play goal with 13:07 left on the scoreboard. Lutterman then cashed in a double assist from Aust and Kurt to double the Cardinals’ margin to 2–0 with 11:15 left in the first frame. Kester then found the net by taking a setup pass from Rakness to beat the Bulldog netminder with 3:35 left in the first. Rakness then lit the lamp with a blast from a pass from Mathew Cone, which netted the Cardinals’ lone goal in the second period. Fairmont Area goaltender Carson Johnson generated a game-best 44 saves to clinch the win. Fairmont Area (4-6) hosts Marshall on Thursday nights at the Martin County Arena. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

