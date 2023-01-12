UNC’s Maye Named FWAA Freshman of the Year





DALLAS (FWAA) Quarterback from North Carolina Drake Maye was the toast of the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterbacks this season, throwing for 38 touchdowns and leading the league in passing yards (4,321) and total touchdowns (45). For his dynamic efforts that led the Tar Heels (9-5) to the ACCs Coastal Division title, the Football Writers Association of America assigned him as his Freshman Player of the Year presented by Chris Doering Hypotheek. Maye headlines the FWAAs 2022 Freshman All-America Teama list of 32 freshman players who had standout seasons. Maye was sensational all season, earning the ACC’s top honors as Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is only the second player in conference history to accomplish this feat by joining Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston beginning in the 2013 season and is only the second freshman to be named player of the year in conference history ACC. His 38 passing touchdowns were the second most by an ACC freshman. He is only North Carolina’s sixth FWAA Freshman All-American and the first since fellow quarterback Sam Howell earned the same spot in 2019. Both were in-state recruits for Chapel Hill. College Football Hall of Famer and legendary coach Steve Spurrier and former player ESPN College Football analyst Chris Doering will present the Player of the Year award at a reception scheduled for February 20 at Spurriers Gridiron Grille in Gainesville, Florida. of the inaugural Steve Spurrier Legend Coach Award, presented by Chris Doering Mortgage, goes to Coach Bob Stoops for his stellar coaching career in Oklahoma from 1999-2016, where he posted a record of 191-48. Last year’s event was attended by both winning coaches, Coach Spurrier, Chris Doering, the FWAA’s Mike Griffith, many other notable Gator and NFL greats, dignitaries from all three schools, members of the media and event sponsors. Maye finished the season with 342 of 517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns, while also leading the Tar Heels in rushing with 698 yards and seven touchdowns. He is only the sixth QB since 2010 to post 4,000 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 650 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a season. The others were Kyler Murray (2018), DeShaun Watson (2015, ’16), Marcus Mariota (2014), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2011). upwards. Maye completed his season with 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 28–27 loss to Oregon in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl. Maye led two drives for field goals in the fourth quarter, but an Oregon touchdown and extra punt kick with 29 seconds left gave the Ducks the win. Maye also rushed for 45 yards, giving him a total offense of 251 yards. A native of Huntersville, NC, Maye is second nationally in total offense (358.5), sixth in passing yards per game (308.6), tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (38), and 18th in passing efficiency (157.9) . He is tied for fourth place nationally with 272 points responsible for. Joining Maye on the FWAA Freshman All-America Team are ACC players Blake Miller (OL) of Clemson and Mansoor Delane (DB) of Virginia Tech. The complete 2022 FWAA Freshman All-America Team: ATTACK QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-4, 220, Huntersville, NC) R. B. Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss (5-11, 210, Pike Road, Ala.)

RB Richard Reese, Baylor (5-9, 175, Bellville, Texas)

WR Jared Brown, Carolina Coast (6-0, 185, Lilburn, Ga.)

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M (5-11, 170, Frisco, Texas)

WR J. Michael Sturdivant, California (6-3, 205, Highland Village, Texas)

TE Brady Hunt, Ball State (6-6, 245, Muncie, Ind.)

OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (6-4, 320, Humble, Texas)

OL Will Campbell, LSU (6-6, 325, Monroe, La.)

OL Blake Miller, Clemson (6-6, 315, Strongsville, Ohio) OL Mason Randolph, Boise State (6-4, 320, Yorba Linda, California)

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington (6-6, 303, Highlands Ranch, Colorado)

OL Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona (6-5, 330, Tafuna, American Samoa) DEFENSE D. L. Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati (6-2, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio)

DL Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3, 265, Port St. Lucie, Fla.)

D. L. Deone Walker, Kentucky (6-6, 330, Detroit, Michigan)

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia (6-5, 265, Columbus, Georgia)

LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland (6-3, 230, District Heights, Maryland)

LB Abdul Carter, Penn State (6-3, 233, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

LB Trey Moore, UTSA (6-3, 230, San Antonio, Texas)

LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU (6-2, 220, New Orleans, LA)

DB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-0, 188, Tallahassee, Fla.)

D. B. Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State (6-4, 205, Beggs, Okla.)

D. B. Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech (6-1, 177, Silver Spring, Md.) DB Demetrius Hill, FIU (6-2, 190, Miami, Fla.)

DB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6-0, 179, Phoenix, Ariz.)

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia (6-1, 205, Jefferson, Georgia) SPECIALISTS K Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (6-2, 155, Chandler, Ariz.)

Anthony Venneri, Buffalo (6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ontario)

KR Jaylin Lucas, Indiana (5-9, 185, Houma, LA)

PR Zavion Thomas, Mississippi State (5-11, 190, Woodmere, La.)

A. P. Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0, 219, Shillington, Pennsylvania) Indicates true freshman

