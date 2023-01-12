Nick Saban, Butch Jones, Greg Schiano relegated Tennessee football in the coaches poll





Tennessee football barely missed the top 5 in the latest coaches’ poll, and now we know which coaches made that possible. USA TODAY has released the ballots from the AFCA Coach Poll, which placed Tennessee at No. 6 and Alabama at No. 5. The Vols attempted to make the top 5 in the final poll for the first time since 2001. There were some dazzling votes cast by notable coaches. Nick Saban voted his Alabama team No. 2 and Tennessee No. 6, affecting a tight vote. [Capture the thrills of Tennessee football’s epic 2022 season with our special newbook. Heres how to order today!] The Vols defeated Alabama 52-49. They both finished with an 11–2 record and a lopsided victory over a conference champion in a New Years Six Bowl. Alabama defeated Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl and Tennessee defeated Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Where Butch Jones, Greg Schiano voted the Vols Ten coaches voted Tennessee No. 7, including Rutgers Greg Schiano and Arkansas States Butch Jones. That’s notable because Jones was fired as Tennessee coach in 2017. And Schiano had a tentative agreement to replace him as coach of Vols until fans protested and halted the hiring in one of the craziest coaching searches in college football history. Jones and Schiano both ranked Alabama No. 5 and Penn State No. 6. However, Penn State coach James Franklin’s vote had Tennessee No. 5 and Alabama No. 6 ahead of his Nittany Lions at No. 7. Former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead gave Tennessee less credit. Moorhead, now Akron’s coach, ranked Alabama No. 5, Penn State No. 6, and Tennessee No. 7. The Vols defeated his Akron team 63–6. VOLS 2023 BOWL PROJECTIONSFrom Joe Milton in the playoffs to Nico Iamaleava in Liberty Bowl TENNESSEE’S CRAZY TRANSFER PORTAL DAYBig wins, one loss, surprise The lowest Tennessee to appear on a ballot was No. 8. That’s where North Carolina states Dave Doeren and Nevada’s Ken Wilson voted for the Vols. In that quest for coaching in 2017, Doeren also flirted with the Tennessee job before securing a contract extension from the state of North Carolina. The highest Tennessee to appear was No. 4 by Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi. The Vols defeated Pitt 34-27 in overtime. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, after winning the league title, placed Tennessee at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 on his ballot. His Bulldogs won 27-13 against the Vols when they were ranked No. 1 in November. There are 63 coaches who voted on the poll this season, including four from the SEC. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was not among them. Florida’s Billy Napier voted Alabama No. 5 and Tennessee No. 6. His Gators lost 38-33 to the Vols, but did not play Alabama. Sam Pittman of Arkansas voted Tennessee No. 5 and Alabama No. 6. His Razorbacks lost to Alabama 49–26, but did not play Tennessee. Also voted in new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s coach. He put Alabama ahead of Tennessee. Reach Adam Sparks at [email protected] and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

