Men’s Hockey hosts Mercyhurst, Friday and Saturday





ROCHESTER, NY – RIT will host Mercyhurst this Friday (7:05 PM) and Saturday (5:05 PM) in Atlantic Hockey action. The Tigers kicked off the new year with a street sweep of Bentley last Friday and Saturday, while the Lakers fell in a 6-1 road game to the USA NTDP U-18 Team last Saturday. RIT remained at the top of the Atlantic Hockey standings after last weekend’s wins, while Mercyhurst is currently tied for fourth place, most recently twice at Sacred Heart, 4-3 and 4-1 (December 29-30). FOLLOW LIVE Watch: FloHockey.tv/events (Gene Battaglia, John DiTullio)

Local audio: WITR 89.7 FM or FOX Sports 1280 AM

Web audio: witr.rit.edu or foxsports1280.iheart.com PxP/Color: Ed Trefzger, Scott Biggar, Matt Campbell

Live stats: ritathletics.com/sidearmstats/mhockey

Twitter: @RITMHKY TIGER TRACKS RIT secured a 3-0 win at Bentley last Friday before taking Saturday’s rematch 3-1. Sophomore goaltender Tommy Scarfone was named Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week after stopping 58 of 59 total shots made during the series, including all 29 in the opener for his first shutout of the season. He also made 29 saves the next night to improve to a league-best 13-4-0 this winter.

was named Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week after stopping 58 of 59 total shots made during the series, including all 29 in the opener for his first shutout of the season. He also made 29 saves the next night to improve to a league-best 13-4-0 this winter. Friday’s game was scoreless in the third period for the freshman forward Tyler Mahan tapped a loose puck into the Bentley net with 15:50 left in the rules. Junior forward Cody Laskosky scored less than two minutes later for second-year forward Grady Hobbs put the game away with 7:31 on the clock.

tapped a loose puck into the Bentley net with 15:50 left in the rules. Junior forward scored less than two minutes later for second-year forward put the game away with 7:31 on the clock. On Saturday, the Tigers built a 2-0 lead during a 51-second span of the first period on goals from senior forward Caleb Moretz and graduate student defender Matt Kellenberger forward for the first year Tyler Mahan made it a 3-0 game with 12:50 left in the second. Bentley scored a power play goal with 2:16 left in regulation to finally dissolve Scarfone. IN THE RANKING The Tigers currently lead Atlantic Hockey and rank 13th nationally in scoring at 3.45 goals per game, including the nation’s fifth-ranked power play (.263). The Tigers’ penalty kill also ranks eighth nationally with .859. SILK WILKIE Sophomore forward Carter Wilkie currently leads Atlantic Hockey and ranks 18th nationally in 1.15 points per game. Tied for 19th in the nation with 23 points, his nine goals are tied for second in the conference, while his 13 assists are tied for fifth. His five power play goals tie for the 13th-highest total in the country. The Atlantic Hockey November Player of the Month and two-time Player of the Week, Wilkie scored a career-high four points with two goals and two assists in the Tigers’ 10–4 victory over Canisius (December 3). He also led all of Atlantic Hockey with eight points in November, including two goals and an assist in the 5-3 win over Princeton (Nov. 25) and a goal and two assists in the 3-1 win over Sacred Heart (Nov. 12) .

Wilkie entered the week tied for 11th place nationally with 243 faceoff wins. SAINT TOMMY Sophomore goaltender Tommy Scarfone is currently 15th nationally and first in Atlantic Hockey with a .923 save percentage and is fifth in the nation and tops the conference with a .765 win percentage.

Scarfone is 11-1-0 with 1.82 goals against average and a .939 save percentage in 12 conference games this year.

He stopped a career-high 41 shots in RIT’s 6–1 upset against No. 5 Penn State (December 30) before tying his fourth-highest total with 37 the next night. He was named Atlantic Hockey Goaltender of the Week three times this year and has totaled at least 30 saves in eight games this season. THE BEST DEFENSE IS A GOOD ATTACK Senior Gianfranco Cassaro and junior Aidan Hansen-Bukata make up the nation’s highest-scoring defensive duo this season. Both entered the week tied for fourth place nationally among defensemen with an average of 1.00 points per game. Cassaro is fourth in Atlantic Hockey with 20 points and ninth with eight goals. The Atlantic Hockey October Player of the Month and three-time Player of the Week scored a career-high four points with a goal and three assists during the Tigers’ 10–4 victory over Canisius (December 3). He also scored twice, including a three-point night in the 5-2 win over Holy Cross (28 October).

Hansen-Bukata ranks seventh in the nation with 0.89 assists per game and tied for 15th with 16 assists. He recorded three assists on three occasions to start the season, including the 8–5 win over Union (October 15), the 4–3 win over AIC (November 5) and the 10–4 win over Canisius (December 3). . REAL POWER PLAYERS Six of graduate student forward from Kobe Walker seven goals this season are power play scores – tied for the nation’s fourth-highest total. Sophomore forward Carter Wilkie also tied for 13th with five power play goals while senior defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro tied for 30th place with four going into the weekend. BLOCK PARTY Graduate student defender Spencer Berry is tied for 14th nationally and is third in Atlantic Hockey with 40 blocked shots this season. He downed a career-high seven shots in the 5-3 win over Princeton (November 25) and has scored at least one block in all but two games this season. ROOKIE COOKIES Freshmen ahead Tyler Mahan ranks tied for 11th nationally among first-year players with nine goals, while his two short-handed numbers rank fourth among all skaters. He owns a team-best five-game scoring streak, including four games in a row with a goal before recording two assists in Saturday’s Bentley win. ABOUT MERCYHURST After losing 6-1 on practice road to the USA’s NTDP U-18 squad last Saturday, Mercyhurst returns to Atlantic Hockey this weekend to complete a three-game slide, including back-to-back losing back at Sacred Heart, 4-3 and 4-1 (December 29-30). Senior forward Rylee St. Onge leads the Lakers with 12 points and is tied for first with seven goals. Graduate student forward Eric Esposito is second with 11 points (5 goals/6 assists), followed by junior forwards Kyler Head (7 goals/3 assists) and Mickey Burns (5 goals/5 assists). Freshman Owen Say and graduate student Tyler Harmon have an interim goal. Say is 4-5-0 with a .901 save percentage and a 3.43 GAA, while Harmon is 2-6-0 with a .914 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA.

