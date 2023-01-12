Indoor season resumes for Eastern in Spokane





The indoor season resumes this weekend for track and field in Eastern Washington when they return to The Podium for the Spokane Indoor Challenge. The meeting starts on Friday 13 January and lasts until Saturday 14 January. The events begin Friday at 7 p.m. Pacific Time with the men’s high jump and weight throw, along with the women’s 5000 meters. On Saturday, the men’s 3000 meters start at 9:15 a.m. and the field trials begin at 10:00 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. The Eagles will face conference opponents from Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Portland State. Live results of the match can be viewed by clicking on the link HERE. Eastern opened the 2022-2023 indoor season in December, competing in the Spokane Invite. At the invitation, Braden Friday and Zach Clobutcher would place fourth and fifth in the men’s pole vault. They finished 16-6 3/4, placing Freitag in fourth place in the program’s top 10 list. Klobutcher is second on the list. Multiple Eagles placed in the top three of their events on the Invite, including Alex Bishop (men’s high jump) Bobby Say (men’s triple jump), Bradley Fillis (men’s weight throw), Danny Maxwell (men’s 600m) and Heaven Nutting (women’s 600m). Additionally, Hally Ruff placed fifth in the women’s pole vault. Joe Gauthier (men’s 60m), Bailey Young (shot put women) and Luke Robert (men’s 600m) all placed sixth in their respective events. The Big Sky conference released its Preseason Coaches’ Poll last week (Jan. 5), and the Eastern men’s team placed sixth in the poll, with the women in seventh place. The men earned 51 points and trailed Weber State by nine points for fifth spot. The women are tied with Montana for seventh, nine points behind Sacramento State for sixth. Event planning

Friday (January 13) 7:00 PM Men’s high jump (2 pits)

19:00 Weight throw men

7 p.m. Women’s 5,000 meters

7:30 p.m. Men’s 5000 meters

7:50 p.m. DMR ladies

8:05 PM DMR gentlemen Saturday (January 14)

Field 10:00 a.m. Women’s Weight Throw

10.30 am Women’s pole vault (1 pit)

10 a.m. Women’s Long Jump

10 a.m. Men’s Long Jump

~12:30pm Men’s Shot Put (by women’s weight)

1.30 pm Women’s Shot Put 2.00 pm Women’s High Jump (2 pits)

2 p.m. men’s pole vault (2 pits) 2 p.m. women’s triple jump

14:00 Triple jump men Track 9:15am Men’s 3000 meters (Section 1-2)

10:00am Women’s 60m Hurdles, QUALIFICATION

10:15 a.m. Women’s 60 meters, QUALIFICATION

10:25 a.m. Men’s 60 meters, QUALIFICATION

10:50 a.m. Women’s 60m Hurdles Preliminary Round

11:05 a.m. Men’s 60m Hurdles Preliminary Round

11:20 am Women’s 60 meters, preliminary round

11.30 a.m. Preliminary round 60 meters men

11:45am Women’s 60m Hurdles, FINAL

11:50am 60m hurdles men, FINAL

11:55 a.m. Women’s 60 meters, FINAL

12:00 hrs Men’s 60 meters final

12:15 a.m. Women’s Mile

12:35 pm Herenmile

12:50 p.m. 400 meters ladies

1:10 p.m. Men’s 400 meters

1:35 p.m. Women’s 800 meters

1:45 p.m. Men’s 800 meters

2 p.m. Women’s 200 meters

2:30 p.m. Men’s 200 meters

3 p.m. Women’s 3000 meters

3:15 p.m. Men’s 3000 meters

3:40 p.m. relay 4×400 meters ladies

4:05 p.m. relay 4×400 meters men

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2023/1/12/mens-track-field-indoor-season-resumes-for-eastern-in-spokane.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos