Sports
Jaden Rashada saga is everywhere
UPDATE 2:
Blake Alderman of 247 Sports is now also reporting that Jaden’s father told him that Rashada had not made a decision to apply for release.
For now, Gator fans can take a breather. Looks like Rashada could still be an alligator after all.
UPDATE 1:
It is now being reported that Jaden Rashada has not officially requested a release yet. 247 Sports says Rashada’s father denies Jaden asked for release, and that Jaden himself sent a message to Hayes Fawcett, one of the people who first reported on his request, saying it was not true .
So for now, it looks like the Gators dodged a bullet. That said, this kind of fake news may not be something that just goes away.
We will continue to update you here as news comes out.
First news break:
Florida football took a big hit today, and there’s really nothing to worry about.
5 star QB signer Jaden Rashada requested release of his National Letter of Intent this afternoon.
Rashada led the class of 2022 for the Gators and was ranked the 6th top QB in the class. Unfortunately for UF, the curse of hiring recruits from California struck again.
This is similar to the Chris Steele saga a few years ago. Steele, also of California, signed as a Gator, but never played for a moment before a dramatic exit through the transfer portal.
So how did this happen?
It is reported that “a slew of NIL missteps” caused Rashada to lose faith in the Gators. Without saying all the words I want to say, that just can’t happen.
The University of Florida is believed to be the state’s flagship university, and one of the biggest brands in college football. And yet the administrators in Gainesville don’t seem to care that the Gators are overrun by every other major program they compete with.
UF has been trailing their rivals in the NIL game for a while now. With Rashada’s effort, it felt like Florida could finally catch up and level the playing field.
But no. Scott Stricklin’s unwillingness or inability to commit to creating a strong NIL foundation around the football program resurfaced.
This mess with Rashada will be a tough image for Florida to shake off. How are top recruits supposed to commit to NIL deals they don’t even know are real? What’s the recruiting pitch for Napier now when a guy says, “[Enter school name here] offer me serious money, what can you offer?”
The consequences of this will not be pretty. This could be the last straw calling for some administration changes.
Florida needs to get its act together if they want to be nationally relevant again.
Stay up to date with Florida football at Hail Florida Hail.
|
Sources
2/ https://hailfloridahail.com/2023/01/11/florida-football-jaden-rashada-4/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jaden Rashada saga is everywhere
- ‘Jhoome Jo Fans’ as Shah Rukh Khan brings the hysteria back to Bollywood!
- Indoor season resumes for Eastern in Spokane
- Gene Simmons pays tribute to Jeff Beck – BBC News
- Men’s Hockey hosts Mercyhurst, Friday and Saturday
- Screen-printing could make wearable electronics cheaper
- Nick Saban, Butch Jones, Greg Schiano relegated Tennessee football in the coaches poll
- Gut bacteria affect brain health
- New Markers of Brain Structure and Function May Help Identify People Who Need More Anesthesia Than Average — ScienceDaily
- Pete Buttigieg asked if the FAA system is outdated. Listen to his answer
- Traitors was a British hit. Will the American version make its way?
- Can HIIT exercise improve memory and prevent Parkinson’s disease?