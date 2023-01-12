Jaden Rashada saga is everywhere

UPDATE 2:

Blake Alderman of 247 Sports is now also reporting that Jaden’s father told him that Rashada had not made a decision to apply for release.

For now, Gator fans can take a breather. Looks like Rashada could still be an alligator after all.

UPDATE 1:

It is now being reported that Jaden Rashada has not officially requested a release yet. 247 Sports says Rashada’s father denies Jaden asked for release, and that Jaden himself sent a message to Hayes Fawcett, one of the people who first reported on his request, saying it was not true .

So for now, it looks like the Gators dodged a bullet. That said, this kind of fake news may not be something that just goes away.

We will continue to update you here as news comes out.

First news break:

Florida football took a big hit today, and there’s really nothing to worry about.

5 star QB signer Jaden Rashada requested release of his National Letter of Intent this afternoon.

Rashada led the class of 2022 for the Gators and was ranked the 6th top QB in the class. Unfortunately for UF, the curse of hiring recruits from California struck again.

This is similar to the Chris Steele saga a few years ago. Steele, also of California, signed as a Gator, but never played for a moment before a dramatic exit through the transfer portal.

So how did this happen?

It is reported that “a slew of NIL missteps” caused Rashada to lose faith in the Gators. Without saying all the words I want to say, that just can’t happen.

The University of Florida is believed to be the state’s flagship university, and one of the biggest brands in college football. And yet the administrators in Gainesville don’t seem to care that the Gators are overrun by every other major program they compete with.

UF has been trailing their rivals in the NIL game for a while now. With Rashada’s effort, it felt like Florida could finally catch up and level the playing field.

But no. Scott Stricklin’s unwillingness or inability to commit to creating a strong NIL foundation around the football program resurfaced.

This mess with Rashada will be a tough image for Florida to shake off. How are top recruits supposed to commit to NIL deals they don’t even know are real? What’s the recruiting pitch for Napier now when a guy says, “[Enter school name here] offer me serious money, what can you offer?”

The consequences of this will not be pretty. This could be the last straw calling for some administration changes.

Florida needs to get its act together if they want to be nationally relevant again.

Stay up to date with Florida football at Hail Florida Hail.