8 ASU Wrestling Hosts #17 Princeton Sunday





TEMP No. 8 Sun Devil Wrestling will hit the mats on Sunday at the Desert Financial Arena against No. 17 Princeton. The Devils are looking to bounce back after a tough loss last week to No. 4Iowa State. Matches start at 2pm AZ and are available for watch on Pac-12 Arizona. The lineups feature eight All-Americans, with two representing the Tigers and six representing the Sun Devils. Surface parking (Lot 59) is free and tickets are still available. SUNDAY PARKING NOTIFICATION Please plan accordingly to arrive on time as roads around Tempe and the north campus will be closed or congested for the public on Sunday, January 15Rock and Roll Marathon in Arizona.University Drive will be closed to all traffic from Mill Ave to McClintock from 3 a.m. to approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Below are the best routes to SDA facilities before 10am: Wrestling, BVBall, Softball and Gymnastics: From west, north and east, use 202 to Rural Road, south to Rio Salado, west to Packard Drive, south to 6eStreet, east to amenities.

From the south, use Mill Ave to 5estreet to Veterans Way east to 6estreet, across Rural Road to athletic facilities to the east. #8 ASU vs #17 Princeton Sunday January 15 | 2:00 PM AZ

Desert Financial Arena

Tickets

Watch (Pac-12 Live) ASU notes

notes Princeton

FloWrestling Rankings

InterMat rankings

WIN magazine The big game is at 125 between Princeton’s No. 2 Patrick Glory, a three-time All-American and 2022 NCAA finalist, and either the Sun Devils’ No. 6 Brandon Courtney or No. 7 Richard Figueroa . Cortney is a three-time All-American and former NCAA finalist, while Figueroa remains undefeated at 11-0 on the year with no signs of stopping. The two Sun Devils are part of a national conversation over who exactly will take the starting position. Courtney took part in his first game since early 2022 against Cornell on January 4, beating No. 20 Brett Ungar 7-4 to improve his record to 5-1. Figueroa got back into the lineup against No. 4 Iowa State for the first time in two games last Sunday, beating Caleb Uessley 7-5 to secure his 11th consecutive win. number 4 Michael McGee will clash with the Tigers Sean Pierson in the 133 class, No. 5 Kyle Park faces Tigers Rocco Camillaci in the 149 class, Tony Negron will face NCAA Finalist No. 4 Quincy Monday at 165 and All-American Kordell Norfleet could meet Luke Naughty No. 20. ASU Notes: Arizona State is currently ranked #11 on FloWrestling and #12 on InterMat. The NWCA Coaches Poll has the Sun Devils at number 8.

number 6 Richard Figueroa (125 lbs) recorded his 11th consecutive win this season on Sunday and remains undefeated for the Sun Devils. He won the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December.

(125 lbs) recorded his 11th consecutive win this season on Sunday and remains undefeated for the Sun Devils. He won the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December. Michael McGee got back on track with a win Sunday against Iowa State No. 23 Ramazan Attasauov in a 9-3 decision, moving him off a two-game skid. He is currently 10-2 this season.

got back on track with a win Sunday against Iowa State No. 23 Ramazan Attasauov in a 9-3 decision, moving him off a two-game skid. He is currently 10-2 this season. number 5 Kyle Park upset No. 3 Paniro Johnson in an incredible 7-5 sudden win final, giving Parco his 13th win of the season, the most wins on the Sun Devils roster this season. Princeton Notes: Princeton are chasing their first double win of the season. They started the year with four consecutive losses before competing in Midlands (eighth place) and the F&M Open (second place).

The Tigers are looking for their first team win as they are currently 0-4 on the season. They previously faced No. 11 Wisconsin, Michigan State and No. 17 Rutgers this season.

No. 2 Patrick Glory (125 lb) is a former NCAA finalist, three-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Ivy and is currently undefeated this season for Princeton. His match on Sunday will be the first this season with an opponent from the top-15.

No. Quincy Monday currently has a 9-0 record and most recently defeated No. 5 Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in the Midlands Championships in a 4-3 decision. He appears to be alive on Sunday.

Princeton and ASU have faced each other only once before. The Tigers beat ASU 20-18 in Princeton, despite wins by Michael McGee , Kyle Park , Jacques Teemer , Anthony Valencia and Cohlton Schultz . Looking forward ASU will be back home next week to host Cal Poly on January 20 at 7:00 PM at the Desert Financial Arena. The dual will be part of ASU’s Beauty and the Beast with Sun Devil Gymnastics, where one half of the arena will wrestle and the other will have a gymnastics meet. The team then heads off to meet Stanford on January 22 at 1:00 PM AZ. probable ASUs 125 Brandon Courtney or Richard Figueroa 133 Michael McGee 141 Jesse Vasquez 149 Kyle Park 157 Max Wilner or Michael Kilic 165 Tony Negron 174 Take Valencia or Josh number 184 Anthony Montalvo 197 Kordell Norfleet or Jonathan Fagen HWT Cohlton Schultz or David Palosica prince probably 125: #2 Patrick Glory – Sr. – 6-0

133: Sean Pierson – Jr. – 4-8

141: Danny Coles – Zo. – 6-6

149: Rocco Camillaci – Fr. – 7-8

157: Hudson Hightower – Sun. – 6-3 OF Ty Whalen – Fr. 8-5

165: #4 Quincy Monday – Sr. – 9-0

174: Kole Mulhauser – Fr. – 8-4

184: Nate Dugan – Jr. – 9-6

197: #20 Luke Naughty – So. – 10-4

285: Travis Stefanik – Sr. – 7-7

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/1/12/-8-asu-wrestling-hosts-17-princeton-sunday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos