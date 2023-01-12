Texas football players hospitalized after coach made them do 400 push-ups





Several Texas high school football players have been hospitalized after being forced to perform up to 400 push-ups in an hour as punishment from their coach, according to local reports. Rockwall-HeathHigh School’s head football coach, John Harrell, is now on leave while a third party conducts an investigation, the school said in a letter to parents. according to the Fox station in Dallas. The alleged incident happened Friday during an eighth period athletic class at the elite public school just outside of Dallas. A mom claims her son had to do 300 to 400 push-ups with no water breaksaccording to the Dallas Morning Newsbut she did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation. Her son was hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which can cause kidney damage or kidney failure, the paper reported. According to the newspaper, at least eight students have been hospitalized after the extreme training. The school learned of what happened Monday and took immediate action, officials explained in the letter to parents. Head football coach John Harrell was appointed to the position a year ago. He’s on leave. Rockwall ISD “Please know that the district has taken immediate action to address the situation and support our students. “The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing and notifying the appropriate outside agencies. District administrators and campus staff have been in contact with affected families and student-athletes,” the letter said, according to the Dallas Morning News. Harrell has been the head football coach at Rockwall-Heath for one year and has been part of the school program since 2019. He has also coached at other North Texas schools.

