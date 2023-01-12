Gymnastics goes to University Park for Penn State Quad





PHILADELPHIA A week away from registering the highest score to start a season in program history, the University of Pennsylvania gymnastics team returns to action Friday night at Rec Hall, in a quad meet hosted by Penn State. Penn, Penn State, LIU, Southern Connecticut State Friday January 13 | 6pm | Rec Hall | University Park, Pa.

Watch: BTN+|Live statistics Quaker Note Meal *Penn’s 193,525 recorded at last Friday’s Keystone Classic was the best score to open a season in the program’s history. *Junior co-captain Sarah Kenefick was named GEC Gymnast of the Week for her performance in Pitt, while a freshman Skylar Kerico earned GEC Newcomer of the Week honors. Kenefick and Kerico both completed all-around routines, with the latter finishing third out of eight with an aggregate score of 39.125. Kerico also finished fourth overall on balance beam with a score of 9.825, while Kenefick scored a 9.850 on floor exercise to also place fourth. *This is the third time in Kenefick’s career that she has been named Gymnast of the Week. She earned the award twice during the 2022 season. * Two other Quakers achieved Top 10 finishes in respective events among competitors with McCaleigh Marr placing seventh on beam with a score of 9.825. Isabel song placed 10th in vault (9.725). *#24 Penn State fell one point short of claiming the Keystone Classic Friday, placing second with a team score of 195,475. The Nittany Lions went 1-1 at the Denver tri-meet on Sunday, falling to the #13 Pioneers as they defeated Texas Woman’s University by a score of 195,875. * LIU started the season in great fashion over the weekend, beating Yale 194,400-190,125 to start the year 1-0. The Sharks had wins in all four events, including a victory for freshman Syd Morris on the vault (9.800). *Southern Connecticut State will be the first GEC opponent to face Penn in 2023 and got off to a rocky start at last weekend’s West Chester tri-meet, scoring 186.225 to finish third against the Rams and Bridgeport. SCSU placed second and fourth on the uneven bars, while Hannah Stahlbroadt recorded a 9.625 and Ciana Rios a 9.575. #FightOnPenn

