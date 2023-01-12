Sports
Afghan cricketers furious over Australia’s decision
Star Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has threatened to withdraw from the Big Bash League in protest at Cricket Australia (CA) canceling its three-match ODI series against his national team in March.
In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Rashid said: “I am really disappointed to hear that Australia has withdrawn from the series to play against us in March. I am proud to represent my country and we have made great progress on the world stage.
This CA decision puts us back on that journey, he said.
Rashid went on to say that if playing against Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will think strongly about my future in that league.
In a tweet, Rashid said: Cricket! The country’s only hope. Keep politics out.
Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi also issued a statement on Thursday condemning Australia’s decision to cancel the series.
I have strongly condemned Cricket Australia’s decision to proceed [out] of the series .. through Cricket we showed the world or [the] right opportunity and platform [is] given to Afghans we are no less than the rest of the world.
Let’s separate sport and politics, he said, adding that Afghan cricketers are role models and proud ambassadors of the cricket association.
These sentiments were shared by many of the Afghan cricketers who unanimously called for politics to be kept out of cricket. Rahmanullah Gurbaz said Australia is taking away from us the only happiness we have. This is a shocking and unacceptable act by CA.
However, Cricket Australia made the decision in protest of the Taliban’s ban on women playing sports and attending school and university. As a country with full member status, Afghanistan is contractually bound by the International Cricket Council to not only promote and develop women’s cricket in the country, but also to have a women’s cricket team.
However, this was banned by the Taliban shortly after they took control of the country in August 2021.
Broad response
But as national cricketers issued statements following the decision, women in Afghanistan and around the world applauded Australia for taking the step.
A cricket fan, Aria Amu, took to Twitter and said: Thank you Cricket Australia. Great decisions.
Burqawoman tweeted: Cricket Australia is leading the way in the world by standing alongside Afghan women. That is the most noble and effective support anyone in the world can give. Thank you Australia.
Another female cricket fan from Pakistan said: You idiots – instead of supporting women you blame Cricket Australia. They DID do the right thing.
A fan from Bangladesh, Tonmoy, meanwhile said: Well done Cricket Australia. I am sure you will have the full support of all Afghan girls. Ignore comments from hypocrites who call it unfair.
This was in reference to the Afghanistan Cricket Boards statement early Thursday saying Australia’s decision to cancel the series was unfair and pathetic.
The ACB said it was extremely disappointed and saddened by Cricket Australia’s pathetic statement to withdraw from the tournament, adding that it will officially write to the International Cricket Council on the matter.
Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from upcoming games against Afghanistan comes after consultation and possible enforcement by the Australian government, which is an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport, the statement said.
By prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship, Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.
ACB said it is closely monitoring the situation and is considering taking action and reconsider the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League (BBL). While the ACB said it has been working to promote cricket in schools and universities, and is using the sport to promote healthy lifestyles and discourage young people from getting involved in drugs and crime, nothing was said about the complete absence of women playing cricket in the country.
