Kyle McCord leads Ohio State football in 2023 Heisman Trophy odds





Ohio State has a chance to continue a trend in 2023. In the past five college football seasons, five Ohio State football players have been finalists for the Heisman Trophy, including quarterback CJ Stroud in each of the past two seasons, who placed fourth in 2021 and third in 2022. Who would have the chance to be the next Buckeye to make the trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December? According to FanDuel, it’s who the Buckeyes’ next quarterback is. With Stroud likely to enter the 2023 NFL draft, FanDuel gives Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord the best odds of any Buckeye to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy by +2,000 odds, tied with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton . Ohio State Football News:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters Matt Jones returns in 2023:Ohio State offensive lineman Matt Jones returns for the final season of eligibility Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown, who will fight McCord for the starting quarterback spot, also has +8000 chances heading into the 2023 season, the same as Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary. Caesars Sportsbook has McCord with +1600 odds and Brown with +6000. FanDuel gives USC Caleb Williams +400 chances to repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner after defeating TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Stroud in 2022. McCord has the most experience of any Ohio State returning quarterback, completing 41 of his 58 pass attempts in two seasons for 606 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown recorded just one rush for one yard in two appearances as a freshman in 2022. Can Marvin Harrison Jr. whether TreVeyon Henderson win the 2023 Heisman Trophy? Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Chances as Heisman Trophy winners are small heading into the 2023 season. Even after being a 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist after leading Ohio State with 77 catches for 1,263 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, Harrison has +5,000 chances to win the 2023 Heisman: second best of all non-quarterbacks behind Michigan who runs back to Blake Corum. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Harrison has +4000 chances to win the Heisman. Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is not on FanDuel’s odds list for the Heisman, but is tied at +5000 with Penn State running back Nick SIngleton, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on Caesars Sportsbook. Ohio State football schedule 2023 Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like. Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

September 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

September 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

October 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

October 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

October 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

November 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2023/01/11/kyle-mccord-ohio-state-football-2023-heisman-trophy-buckeyes-football-colllege/69798724007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos