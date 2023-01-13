UCS performs a smash and grab to take gold





The UCS Under-13s boys team that won gold in East London. Photo: Stephen Pover/Table Tennis England THE capital rowers’ premiers served up a treat on Saturday as they worked their way to victory at the Jack Petchey London Schools Table Tennis final. Held at the University of East London’s Sportsdock complex, players from University College School (UCS) in Hampstead were among the big winners as they came home from the prestigious competition with both gold and silver medals. The school’s under-13 boys’ side, consisting of Shai Chesterman, Ruben Michaud, Avi Schliessir and Krischan Rajendra, successfully navigated the group stage before storming to a 5-1 victory over Lewisham’s Addey & Stanhope School in the semi-finals . UCS faced Croydons Whitgift School in the final, a side they had already been paired with and beaten in the group stage. The first two games of the game were tied to make it 1-1, but UCS then showed total dominance with four wins in a row to take an unassailable 5-1 lead, ending the 5-3 win they had previously achieved at Whitgift School was improved. on the day. St Edwards ping pong aces were runners-up in the Under-11s competition. Photo: Stephen Pover/Table Tennis England A silver medal soon followed in the round-robin Under-19s boys event, where the UCS side of Toby Crawcour, Ben Barbarash, Oskar Gerslefield and Tommy Lyons won two of their four games, but lost 6-2 to Wallington County Grammar School of Sutton. in the deciding game. The boys’ team from St. Edwards Catholic Primary School in Marylebone were also among the medalists after taking second place in the Under-11s competition. Fantastic four Malek Shamakh, Zaid Aldilimi, Patsy Callaghan and Taha Shamakh showed their skills in style as they won their group, before beating St Aubyns School of Woodford Green 5-1 in the semi-finals. Priya Samuel, Director of Table Tennis England, left, and Peta Cubberley of the Jack Petchey Foundation with UCS Under-19s who won silver in the tournament. Photo: Stephen Pover/Table Tennis England However, on this occasion the final proved just a step too far as St Edwards were beaten 5-3 by Edgwares London Academy, but there was still a big smile on the players faces as they were awarded their silver medals. All the young players will no doubt be back practicing at the table tennis tables already, as all the weekend’s winners and runners-up have qualified for the regional finals, to be held in Bristol next month. The boys played so well and are improving with every step, said St. Edwards teacher Jade Cassidy. I am so proud of them and excited for the next round. We know that we have a lot of work to do before then. We are going to train extra hard this month to prepare. The real work starts now.

