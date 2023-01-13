ACC Leads LEARFIELD Directors Cup Final Fall Standings





Division I Final Fall|Division I Conference Standings GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Buoyed by three national championships and a pair of runners-up, the Atlantic Coast Conference led the way in the 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors Cup Division I Fall Standings released Thursday morning. The ACC’s three NCAA titles in 2022-23 is one more than any other D-1 conference. Of the five national championship games for ACC-sponsored sports in the fall, ACC teams played in four of those games. The ACC leads all conferences with four schools in the top 10 and 10 schools in the top 25 on the current LEARFIELD Directors Cup standings. North Carolina is number 5, while Syracuse is number 5, Pitt is number 6, and Virginia is number 9. Notre Dame and the state of Florida rank 13th and 14th respectivelye followed by No. 17 Duke, No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 21 NC State, and No. 22 Louisville, respectively. Clemson ranks 35th. We are thrilled with the incredible success our teams achieved across the board this fall, which is a real credit to our outstanding student-athletes and coaches, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. We look forward to seeing our great winter and spring programs continue to perform at the highest level. North Carolina won the women’s hockey title, finished second in women’s soccer, and had a pair of top-10 finishes in men’s cross country and women’s cross country. UNC has a total of 382.50 points in the current LEARFIELD standings, while Stanford ranks second with 330 points. NC State (women’s cross country) and Syracuse (men’s soccer) have also claimed NCAA titles during the current academic year. Florida State football joined UNC in the Women’s College Cup, while Louisville finished as the NCAA runner-up in volleyball after beating Pitt in the national semifinals. In addition, nine ACC football teams earned bowl bids, marking the 22nd consecutive season in which the conference placed at least six teams in postseason games. The Winter Division I LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings will be updated and published in early April. The LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) andUSA today. Points are awarded based on each institute’s finish in NCAA Championships. The full standings and scoring structure can be found on NACDA’s website atwww.directorscup.org. In addition, visitwww.thedirectorscup.comand follow us on Twitter@ldirectorscup. About the ACC The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year of league and 15 members strong, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the country. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest continue to build upon the cornerstones upon which the league was founded founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports, 14 for women and 13 for men, with member institutions in 10 states. In August 2019, ESPN and the ACC teamed up to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports and league-wide original programming. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC). About LEARFIELD

LEARNING FIELDis a leading media, data and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include license management and multimedia sponsorship; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analysis; expertise in ticketing, ticketing and professional concessions; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and location technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor of the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2023/1/12/general-acc-leads-way-in-learfield-directors-cup-final-fall-standings.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos