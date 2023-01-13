Sports
Usman Khawaja on racing and breaking down the inner sanctum of crickets
Nasser Hussain, the son of an Indian Muslim, played his first test match for England in 1990 and was appointed captain in 1999. It took another 12 years for Australia to appoint its first, and still only, Muslim player: Usman Khawaja. Only two Indigenous men have ever played Test cricket for Australia: Jason Gillespie and Scott Boland. More than 460 men have played Test cricket for Australia, only just under 99 per cent of whom were white.
It’s an embarrassing record that helps explain why even now, nearly two decades after Khawaja began to shake off his distaste for the Australian team, many younger Australians of South Asian backgrounds still can’t get behind the baggy green.
Yesterday I met three guys who said: Good luck in India [the location of the next Test series] Uzzy, we hope you kill it. But we would still support India, Khawaja tells me. I started laughing. They were obviously children from an Indian background, but I asked where were you born? and they said Australia.
I was like, come on man! Support me, support Australia, what are you doing! I’m here, I represent you!
Loading
There is a hint of frustration in Khawaja’s tone as he tells this story. There were no Muslim or South Asian role models to look up to in Australia growing up in the 1990s, he tells me, and he clearly wants the next generation to see him as someone who is paving the way to make room for more people like him. But since he had the same opinion of the Australian team at their age, he understands their reluctance to chant Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.
It’s an issue he’s also raised with his teammates.
For the first Test against the West Indies [late last year] I talked to the boys about how loved they were all over Australia, from white Australia, but not necessarily from the rest of the population, he says. There is still such a large subcontinent community that loves cricket that does not support the Australian cricket team.
As the first South Asian-born Australian Test cricketer, the easiest thing for Khawaja would be to keep his head down, share generic platitudes about how great Australia is and not rock the boat. But while he clearly loves Australia and plays cricket for the national team, he doesn’t believe in keeping quiet about the country’s race problem and its impact on cricket.
He has regularly shared stories of his experiences with security, who often do not believe he is a member of the Australian cricket team, even when wearing his kit. During the most recent test match at the SCG, where he scored his personal best of 195 runs, he told me that security was watching him even as he ran with the rest of the team, clearly unsure if he belonged.
These stories, as depressing as they are, can be oddly vindicating for those who have gone through the same thing. If even an Australian Test batsman is racially profiled while doing his job, we might not have imagined feeling judged or treated differently in our workplaces, in social settings or even on the streets.
Khawaja says he doesn’t blame individuals for these kinds of encounters, but instead points to the fact that because Australian cricket has long been synonymous with whiteness, many people find it hard to believe that a South Asian is actually there would be part of.
So, does it change? Not really, according to Khawaja.
You see cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, everywhere at a young level. But as you get to a high level of performance, it just drops exponentially. It just falls, falls, falls.
That’s where I’m trying to partner with Cricket Australia and say, ‘Look, guys … you’re investing a lot of money in this, but something’s not going right. You’ve been doing it for 10 years and nothing has changed.
Khawaja is clear on what the biggest problem is: the overwhelming whiteness of cricket administrators, selectors and coaches.
At that high level of performance, you don’t realize it, but many coaches do [and] selectors are white, he says. There is unconscious bias. If you have two cricketers, one brown, one white, both the same, the white coach will choose the white cricketer just because he has a son who looks like him. It’s what looks familiar to him.
Loading
It’s a depressing but accurate summary of the situation. The entire board of Cricket Australia is currently white, as are all selectors and the senior coaching staff.
But it also raises an important question: Has that lack of diversity among the top Australian cricketing establishment affected Khawaja’s own career, especially given the controversial years he spent failing to be selected for the national squad?
There have been plenty of times when I should have been picked for teams and I wasn’t, he says bluntly. But it just put a bigger chip on my shoulder.
As well as working with Cricket Australia and the Players Association to promote diversity at all levels of the game, Khawaja also undertakes outreach with under-represented communities.
In one episode of the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series The test, Khawaja visits a Muslim school in Brisbane, shares his experience of racism and helps inspire students to give cricket a try. He sees his involvement in the show, a fly-on-the-wall style documentary series capturing raucous moments in dressing rooms and between the team, as a key part of breaking down the inner sanctum of Australian cricket.
We go through the same things that the majority of the population goes through, he explains. And when you break that down, and people can identify with that… I think that’s really, really huge.
If anything, he wishes the show was even more unfiltered, and he told me he texted the show’s directors asking why they edited his infamous exchange with former coach Justin Langer in 2018, prior to the series against Pakistan in UAE.
Loading
There were still a few f-bombs in it, he says with a laugh.
Whether on screen, on social media or in conversations with his teammates and coaches, expect Usman Khawaja to keep talking about the changes needed in Australian cricket.
We have come a long way, he says. But I’ll keep doing it because I want people to know what it’s like.
