The future of the Gillette Mustangs a mid-level minor league professional football team plays in the Futsal Champions (CIF) league, was uncertain after this upcoming season due to rent and other expense-related issues with the team’s host venue Camp-plex. However, recent talks with the Campbell County Land Board, which oversees Camp-plex and Camp-plex management, have extended their stay for three seasons.

We had three face-to-face meetings and numerous emails, and I think we had one or two webcam meetings, quite a few, said Steve Titus, a Gillette attorney and owner of the team. A lot of work has gone into it, both on the Cam-plex side and on the messaging side, to try and really narrow down the issues and fix them.

The three-year agreement was the result of better communication between the team’s owner and the Campplex. Aaron Lyles was hired as Campplexs’ executive director late last year, helping to better understand what management is working on to take the facilities. This is because city and county officials are increasingly using a emphasis on sports tourism .

There’s a lot of it [in the agreement that] holds the Mustangs accountable, Titus said. After the conversations over the last few months I’ve learned a lot more and I think I understand a lot more where they’re coming from and I think that’s a bigger picture for the Campbell County community of what exactly do you want the Cam- plex is.

The agreement covers other controversial points that could be narrowed down. Those include a base rent for the arena per game and admission fees for attendees.

Even though the base rents are the same, we were able to really limit some add-ons less than some to where it made more sense for the home games to be in the Camp-plex, Titus said.

Formerly known as the Wyoming Mustangs until their 2022 renaming, the Mustangs will play their 2023 season at the Cam-plexs Wyoming Center as they have since their inception as an expansion team in the league in 2021.

The CIF is one of the lower levels of professional football. Other levels include the USFL [United States Football League]the IFL [Indoor Football League]and the XFL in addition to the more notable NFL [National Football League]the CFL [Canadian Football League].

The 2023 season, which starts in early March and runs through June with playoffs. The championship game will take place in June when the team gets to that point.

Attendance at Mustang’s home games ranged from approximately 2,500 to 3,000 spectators. Titus said the team is one of the leaders in CIF attendance.

Lyles previously indicated that attendance needs to increase somewhat for the Camp-plex to consider lengthy, costly capital upgrades, such as installing a scoreboard. However, discussions between the Campbell County Land Board, Campbell and Titus are moving toward possibly installing a video screen that could double as a scoreboard and be used for other sporting events and even graduations for Gillette’s two high schools. Titus also hopes to increase visitor numbers this season.

Despite the differences between the team’s owner and the host venue, there are some similarities and hopes that both parties agree on.

The Mustangs have a partner in Camp-plex, and I think our attitude and approach to our mutual success is going to bind us together, Lyles said. “Anywhere we can help, I think again, it goes back to we just need more people attending games, and so I’m excited about being able to have that conversation. [with Titus]because let’s go to the Mustangs on behalf of Camp-plex.