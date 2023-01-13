Women’s tennis opens spring season at Torero Tennis Classic – LSU





San Diego, California The LSU women’s tennis team will open the spring 2023 schedule when they take to the courts on Friday morning in the Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by the University of San Diego, at the Hogan Tennis Center. Tournament Format

The Torero Tennis Classic is an individual mixed tournament featuring athletes from LSU, Stanford, UC Santa Barbara, and host school San Diego. On Friday there are two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles. On Saturday there is one round of doubles and singles, while Sunday is only one round of singles. The game starts every day at 11am CT and live video is available here. Live stats are not available during the tournament, but results will be posted on lsusports.net upon completion. Tournament Central Tiger tidbits

The Torero Tennis Classic opens a busy spring 2023 season for the Tigers and serves as the only individual-focused tournament on the schedule for the team. Newcomer Kylie Collins made programming history in October when she became the first Tiger in programming history to reach the singles final of the ITA All-American Championships, the nation’s most competitive fall tournament. Starting in the round of 32, Collins took four straight wins en route to the final round. Collins’ stellar play was rewarded in the latest fall rankings as she rose to No. 7 in the singles rankings, becoming only the fourth Tiger in program history to reach the top 10 and first since 2019. Anastasiya Komar’s first season in Purple & Gold is off to a flying start after a strong singles campaign in the fall. Komar posted a 13-3 record over four tournaments, including a dominant showing at the 2022 ITA Southern Regionals where she was crowned singles champion after leading the table from the Round of 64. In the final ITA singles of the year, Komar rose from unranked to No. 32. In addition to the singles success, Komar and doubles partner Nikita Vishwase led the Tigers in extraordinary doubles play in the fall, posting a combined record of 12-3. The duo made a deep run from the pre-qualifying stages to the quarterfinals at the ITA All-American Championships, racking up multiple ranked victories in the process. In addition, the duo ran the table in doubles at the ITA Southern Regional, defeating teammates Maggie Cubitt and Mia Rabinowitz in the final to claim the title. The newcomer duo was rewarded with a ranking of no. 7 in the final doubles ranking of 2022. follow us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.facebook.com/lsuwten.

