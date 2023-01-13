LSU hosts Purple Tiger Meet on Fridays at Maddox Field House – LSU





BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU athletic program opens the 2023 indoor season on Friday when the Tigers host the annual LSU Purple Tiger Meet at the Carl Maddox Field House. Admission is free for all LSU Athletics home games during the 2023 season. Get to know schedule|Live results|Heat sheets|Competition guide|Schedule 2023 The game begins at 11 a.m. with the women’s weight throw. LSU’s first event takes place at 12:30 p.m. when the men’s weight throw begins. The running events start at 1pm with the prelims of the men’s 60m hurdles. A full schedule for the LSU athletes competing this weekend can be viewed at the hyperlink above. Friday’s season opener is the first of seven regular season meetings before the Tigers head into postseason action on February 24-25, with the SEC Championships held at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark. The indoor season concludes with the NCAA Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, NM on March 10-11. Hall of Fame coach Dennis Shaver enters his 19eseason at the helm of the LSU athletic program after taking over from the Tigers in the summer of 2004. Shaver led the men to their 24estraight Top 10 finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and the women to Top Five finishes at both the indoor and outdoor NCAA meetings in 2022. LSU’s 2023 Bowerman Award candidate Alia Armstrong will make her season debut in the 60-meter dash, in heat 2 at approximately 2:10 p.m. Armstrong, a New Orleans native, won the 2022 NCAA Championship in the 100-meter hurdles, earning a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Track & Field World Championships. At the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, she set a time of 12.57 seconds in rainy conditions to capture LSU’s first title in the 100-meter hurdles since 2000. Morgan Smalls will compete in the long jump, which starts at 1 p.m. Smalls finished second in the long jump at the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships and followed that up with a sixth-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor meeting. In the men’s, Brandon Hicklin will make his LSU debut after moving from North Carolina A&T, where he established himself as one of the top long jumpers in the country. He won Big South Conference field athlete of the year honors in 2022 and posted Top 10 finishes at both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor meetings a year ago. Teams present

Along with host LSU, other participating teams include: Alcorn State, Hinds Community College, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, Mississippi Valley, New Orleans, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, and Southern. follow us

