Rashid Khan threatens to pull out of Big Bash after Cricket Australia pulls out of the ODI series





Afghan spinner Rashid Khan said he would ‘consider’ his future in the Big Bash League (BBL), while sailor Naveen-ul-Haq turned down Cricket Australia over their decision to pull out of the ODI series against Afghanistan which will be held in March is scheduled.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia has pulled out of the series to play us in March,” said Rashid. “I’m proud to represent my country and we’ve made great strides on the global stage. This CA decision puts us back on that journey. If playing against Afghanistan is that uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL, so I will think hard about my future in that competition.” Cricket! The country’s only hope.

Keep politics out. @CricketAus @BBL @ACBofficials pic.twitter.com/ZPpvOBetPJ Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) January 12, 2023 Rashid’s statement followed Naveen ul Haq’s backlash, where the pacesetter called the decision childish and accused Australia of taking away rather than supporting the Afghans’ only reason for happiness. He also said he would not participate in the Big Bash League (BBL). “Time to say we won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop making these childish decisions that’s how they went with the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much instead of being supportive you want the only one reason taking happiness from them,” he wrote on Twitter. time to say we won’t join a big party after this until they stop with these childish decisions that’s how they went with the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much instead of being supportive do you want the only reason of take luck from them #CA Naveen ul Haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023 Another Afghan player, Najib Zadran, tweeted and wrote: “I didn’t expect a country like Australia. Really shocked and surprised by @CricketAus decision. of the day politics wins @ACBofficials @MirwaisAshraf16”. i did not expect a country like Australia Really shocked and surprised by the decision of @CricketAus Sport and politics are 2 different things and sport should absolutely not be affected by politics, but in the end politics wins @ACBofficials @MirwaisAshraf16 Najib Zadran (@iamnajibzadran) January 12, 2023 Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day international men’s cricket series against Afghanistan on Thursday, citing more restrictions on women’s rights in the country by the Taliban government. Australia was scheduled to play three matches against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March. But after discussions with the Australian government and other groups, Cricket Australia said on Thursday it was scrapping the series. In a statement on Thursday, Cricket Australia said the decision to withdraw from men’s ODIs followed the Taliban’s recent restrictions on education and employment for women and girls and their access to parks and gyms. CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country, CA said.

