Men’s tennis begins quest for fourth consecutive Conference USA title





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Three-time Conference USA Champions Middle Tennessee men’s tennis kicks off the 2023 spring campaign on January 13 at the Adams Tennis Complex against Michigan State. Head coach Jimmy Borendam enters his 13th season as leader of the Blue Raiders. In those 13 seasons, he built a record of 216-124 (.636). Borendam has made five NCAA Tournament appearances, been named C-USA Coach of the Year 3x, produced 25 C-USA Players of the Week, and led six teams to finish the season in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Top 50. MTSU returns four players from last year’s team: Oskar Brostrom Poulsen , Pavel Motl , Francisco Roche and Steve Slump . Three of the four returning players will return for their fifth season with the Blue Raiders. Slump is the reigning Conference USA Player of the Year. Brostrom Poulsen and Rocha represented MTSU at the 2022 NCAA Doubles Championship. The Blue Raiders achieved the highest preseason ranking in program history, entering at No. 25. MTSU enters the 2023 regular season with two players ranked in the top 125 of the ITA preseason and one doubles ranked in the top 60. In singles, Brostrom Poulsen received his highest ITA singles ranking at number 60 and Rocha entered at number 109. In doubles, Brostrom Poulsen and Rocha were just outside the top 25 at number 26. The Blue Raiders welcome four newcomers to the roster for the 2023 season. Four real freshmen came to Murfreesboro in the summer: Ondrej Horak Opava, Czech Republic

Marcel Kamrowski Gdańsk, Poland

Shu Matsuoka Tokyo, Japan

Barbara Soyler Adana, Turkey Promotions – Free t-shirt

– Free koozies

– Free racquet giveaway for the raunchiest Blue Raider fan

– Sweet T’s BBQ food truck

– Boulevard beer sale Free access to all MTSU home games. Match One: Middle Tennessee (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Michigan State (0-0, 0-0 B1G) – Friday, January 13, 5 p.m

– Adams Tennis Complex

– Murfreesboro, Tenn. All time vs. michigan state – Friday’s matchup will be the fourth meeting between the Blue Raiders and the Spartans. MTSU leads 2-1.

– The Blue Raiders are 1-1 when they play against Michigan State at home.

– Coach Borendam leads 2-0 against Spartans. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Follow Middle Tennesseemen’s tennis on social media on Facebook (BlueRaiderMensTennis), Twitter (MT_MensTennis) and Instagram (MT_MensTennis).

