Cricket Australia pulls out of men’s ODI series with Afghanistan over Taliban obstacles to women’s participation in sport





Cricket Australia has withdrawn from the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to recent restrictions on women's rights to play sport in the country.

Afghanistan would host Australia in three ODIs in the UAE in March this year Cricket Australia canceled a scheduled inaugural test match between the two countries in 2021

Cricket Australia canceled a scheduled inaugural test match between the two countries in 2021 Afghanistan played against Australia in the T20 World Cup last year The Australian men’s squad was scheduled to meet Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March. However, Cricket Australia said in a statement that it would be “unable to proceed” with the tour at this time after discussions with the Australian government. “After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan at this time,” the statement said. “This decision follows the Taliban’s recent announcement of further restrictions on the education and employment of women and girls and their access to parks and gyms.” Cricket Australia has also postponed a highly anticipated inaugural test match between the nations in Hobart in November 2021 due to the return of the Taliban and restrictions placed on women’s right to play sport. The Taliban said after returning to power that they did not support women and girls playing cricket, despite the ability to do so was a condition of their membership in the International Cricket Council (ICC). “We’ve made our position very, very clear based on some previous comments [made by the Taliban]around possible cricket as a sport for women and girls that is not supported in Afghanistan,” Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said at the time. “We want to unequivocally support the growth of cricket for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan.” Australia previously played Afghanistan in just four limited overs matches, three ODIs and a T20I at the last World Cup, held in Australia last month. Afghanistan lost all three games it could play at last year’s T20 World Cup, including a narrow four-run defeat to Australia at Adelaide Oval. The ICC Future Tours program has Australia hosting Afghanistan in three stand-alone T20 Internationals in August 2024, as well as a historic inaugural test match in August 2026, although this cancellation calls into question those matches. “CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan,” the statement from Cricket Australia said, adding that it would “continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board pending improved conditions for women and girls in the country.”

