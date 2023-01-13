Netflix’s addictive tennis docuseries – The Hollywood Reporter

Formula 1: drive to survive is one of my favorite eccentric word-of-mouth success stories on Netflix — an unscripted program that received no particular critical attention when it premiered in 2019, only to pop up reliably in casual conversations and unexpected contexts, almost always with a preamble similar to, “I wasn’t interested in Formula 1 racing before, but…”

That series, which has now aired for four seasons, found traction outside of racing enthusiasts with its high-octane photography and intimate access to drivers who, over the course of any given race, would normally be masked enigmas driving twisty tracks in exotic locations. While much of the world is clearly obsessed with Formula 1 as a sport, the Drive to survive team passed a series of barriers to entry when it came to capturing American interest, and did it with aplomb.

Breakpoint It comes down to

A good showcase for the next generation of tennis.

broadcast date: Friday, January 13 (Netflix)





For their sequel, producers Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees have set an apparently “easier” task for the tennis world – or maybe it just feels that way to me, as I’m hardly a superficially curious Formula 1 watcher, while I’m an avid, albeit the far from obsessive, tennis fan am. Apart from the worldwide popularity of the two sports, tennis is a competition in which the players are completely exposed. No one ever had to think, “Man, I wonder what John McEnroe was feeling at that point!” Or commented, “Jeez, Serena Williams is so stoic right there.” Competitors are unguarded to a sometimes damaging extreme, which makes Netflix’s Breakpoint immediately seem less revealing than its predecessor. But the 10-episode series about the 2022 professional tennis season still boasts exceptional photography, a curated roster of stars, and enough on- and off-court drama to captivate even those with casual curiosity.

The first five episodes premiere this week — with the second half airing in the summer — and they immediately make a compelling case for why the series and its focus have value for fans. The 2022 season was meant to be a turning point for the sport, a year of transition. On the women’s side of the draw, Serena Williams was about to retire and a new generation of players made visibility to fill the vacuum. On the men’s side, the Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – seemed about to lose the supremacy they had built over a decade, without necessarily relinquishing the spotlight.

The players entered Breakpointweren’t the biggest household names back then when filming started, but several were much closer by the end of the 2022 tour calendar. As seen here they are rising stars on the cusp, some on the verge of passing breaking into the Top 10, some are already highly ranked but desperately in need of signature wins and some with clear personal stories no matter win or lose.

In the latter category you would put someone like Nick Kygios, a bad boy who either loves him or hates him and has a questionable commitment to the sport; or Ons Jabeur, a Tunisian veteran in an unprecedented position for an African player; or maybe even Taylor Fritz, carrying the weight of ten years of struggle for American men.

With the first five episodes of the season focusing on the Australian and French Opens, as well as major lead-in tournaments in Indian Wells and Madrid, storylines have also been built around the likes of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, a former prodigy now coached by the uncle from Rafael Nadal; Italian Matteo Berrettini and his then girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic; and the compulsively polite Norwegian Casper Ruud.

If you follow the sport more than casually, you can already look at some of those names and know where their storylines go in both the first and second half of the series – just as you can look at some of the players who are only fleeting. are in front of the camera in these five episodes and know that Tomljanovic and Frances Tiafoe, for example, are about to get really important when we finally get to the US Open. The filmmakers didn’t get it each budding tennis personality of the year – Carlos Alcaraz’s absence is certainly palpable – but they did pretty well.

The actual tennis is ultimately only a small corner of what Breakpoint trying to cover. The series is actually at its best when it begins to delve into the challenging terrain of mental health in tennis – a sport in which most players face losses on a weekly basis, very publicly, under a media scrutiny in which no one else is around to to lose. take the blame or responsibility.

Players like Kyrgios or Paula Badosa or Maria Sakkara are excellent at solving challenges that have nothing to do with how fast you serve or how well you slide on a clay court. They discuss their support systems, the years of emotional baggage from youthful pressures, and the impact of personal relationships, with many prominent spouses and partners. Maybe that’s why I found the entry and storytelling in it Breakpoint to be better if it focuses on, say, the woes of Berrettini and Tomljanovic’s Aussie Open hotel room than the actual match action.

The cinematography is great, but right now the TV networks have invested so much in match technology that it’s hard to be blown away no matter what snazzy camera angles or improved slo-mo we get. Yes, it’s cool to see the burst of vanishing fuzz from a new tennis ball being hit with a thunderous forehand, but it’s much cooler to watch Rafael Nadal – often present, but never interviewed – try to psyche an opponent by up and down hallway for pre-match introductions.

Fortunately, I don’t need to see “tennis” presented in a different way and I don’t need to have the basics of tennis pre-digested and spat at me – although the first few episodes get very rudimentary when it comes to “points” and the difference between’ singles’ and ‘doubles’. That’s what I meant when I started that Breakpoint has it easier than Formula 1: drive to survive and therefore the performance feels a little less.

However, the show is fulfilling its great ambition: The Australian Open starts this week and there are already a dozen players who were previously just names in a box score or participants in matches that I watched halfway in the background while I was at work, but are now athletes I look forward to rooting for (or maybe, in one or two cases, against).