Afghanistan overturns pathetic decision to withdraw from ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has criticized Cricket Australia’s pathetic decision to pull out of March’s three-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates, threatening to contact the International Cricket Council and Afghan players from participating in the Big Bash League.

On Thursday afternoon, CA announced its decision to withdraw from the white-ball series in response to the Taliban’s treatment of women, including increasing restrictions on education and employment.

The Taliban recently banned teenage girls from schools and banned women from attending universities in Afghanistan, sparking global backlash.

CA consulted relevant stakeholders and the Australian government before withdrawing from the series, a decision that did not sit well with Afghanistan’s cricket stars.

Adelaide Strikers leg spinner Rashid Khan, one of Big Bash Leauges’ most popular players, released a statement claiming he was thinking strongly about his future in the league.

Really disappointed to hear that Australia has pulled out of the series to play us in March, Khan tweeted Thursday night.

I am proud to represent my country and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA puts us back on that journey.

If playing against Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL.

Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who represented the Sydney Sixers this summer, also threatened to boycott the BBL following the CA’s announcement.

Former Afghanistan Captain Gulbadin Naib posted on Twitter: I didn’t expect a country like Australia to encourage the ICC to harm men’s cricket as well, so it was an irresponsible decision by Cricket Australia not to use sport as a tool for politicians.

On Thursday evening, the ACB issued a strongly worded statement in response to the CA’s unfair and unexpected withdrawal, accusing the organization of prioritizing political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship.

Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from upcoming matches against Afghanistan comes after consultation and possible enforcement by the Australian government in an unfortunate attempt to enter the realm of politics and politicize the sport, the ACB statement said .

Cricket Australia is undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations.

The decision to withdraw from playing the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan is unfair and unexpected and will have a negative impact on the development and growth of cricket in Afghanistan as well as the love and passion of the Afghan nation for the game.

However, the ACB did not mention women’s rights once in the 445-word statement, instead boasting that they discourage young people from getting involved in drugs.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, many female athletes from Afghanistan have reportedly gone into hiding and received death threats.

During the oppressive regime of the Taliban from 1996 to 2001, women were not allowed to practice any sports or receive education. Sports stadiums were regularly used for public executions.

Afghanistan remains the only full-fledged ICC country without a women’s team.

Australia was scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November 2021, but the historic match was postponed following the Taliban invasion.

CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country, CA said in a statement.

We thank the Australian Government for its support in this matter.

Former Australia player Simon O’Donnell supported CA’s decision on Friday as the ACB failed to distance itself from the Taliban regime.

I have to consider whether I have sympathy for Afghan cricket, O’Donnell said SEN breakfast.

If that statement comes out and they’re not willing to take a stand against their government and think that the human rights atrocities are fine and they don’t need to report it, I think that’s extraordinary.

They accept who their regime is, the rest of the world does not accept that regime.

Australia is scheduled to meet Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series at a neutral venue in August 2024, before the Asian country tours Australia in August 2026 for three T20Is and a test match.

