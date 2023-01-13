ITTF Officials Green Light Durban 2023 Preparations – TBEN





With less than six months to go until the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, Durban welcomed officials from the TBEN on Thursday 12 January. The ITTF officers consisted of ITTF President, Petra Srling, ITTF Executive Vice Presidents, Khalil Al-Mohannadi and Wahid Oshodi, and ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, Steve Dainton. 2023 is here and all eyes are already on Durban. It is fantastic that Africa is hosting the final of the World Table Tennis Championship. This visit gives us a taste of what to expect from this city and the local organizers. We are very much looking forward to returning in May for the world’s largest table tennis event.” Petra Srling, ITTF President During this visit, the ITTF party met with representatives of the South African Table Tennis Council and the Organizing Committee to receive a thorough briefing on preparation for the World Championships. In addition to the various meetings, the officials also inspected the venue and discussed other important matters that are crucial to organizing a successful event. Durban is also the start of the 2023 season of the WTT Series, which will host the WTT Contender from January 10-15. On this visit we look forward to the location. We can also get a glimpse of the WTT Contender and an assessment of South Africa’s preparedness. We are working closely with the organizing committee and we are confident that South Africa will deliver a memorable event in May. Khalil Al-Mohannadi, Executive Vice President ITTF This is the first time that the ITTF’s most prominent event has been held in South Africa and the first time on the African continent since Cairo, Egypt, in 1939. This is a momentous event for the African continent. It is historic to host this prestigious event after 84 years, and more importantly, it promotes table tennis across the continent while showcasing a beautiful region of the continent to the world. Wahid Oshodi, Executive Vice President ITTF The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to May 28, 2023. These championships will be held at the Durban International Convention Center and will consist of men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, doubles and mixed doubles . Over the course of eight days, 128 singles players and 64 pairs in each of the three doubles tournaments will compete in a straight knockout format to be crowned world champions. The ITTF and World Table Tennis are joining forces to make the event a success. After these meetings, a delegation of World Table Tennis staff will be on hand to continue the work and support the host as much as possible to ensure the world faces a successful event. Held since 1926, the World Table Tennis Championships are the largest and most prestigious table tennis event of the year, with historical significance and widespread interest from players, fans, media and partners around the world. It is a global festival that promotes all aspects of the sport and its host.

