The UAE’s silver-plated T20 League is poised to make a serious mark in cricket

The new T20 league in the UAE has attracted a lot of attention

After months of conjecture and heated debate on the ICC board and beyond, the new silver-plated T20 league in the UAE is

UAE

is ready for launch on January 13.

As I reported in May, the month-long tournament is aiming to become the second largest T20 franchise league in the world behind the hulking Indian Premier League. It has got off to a good start by offering top players around $450,000 – the highest purse outside of the IPL.

It’s being played at an optimal time for the notoriously hot UAE, but that means ILT20 will take on other T20 competitions, including the inaugural edition in South Africa and Australia’s longstanding Big Bash League.

Unsurprisingly, the healthy reward on offer has helped the ILT20 rip off some of the BBL’s headliners. National governing bodies have felt the strain to keep their best players, while Cricket Australia had to pull out all the stops to keep star batsman David Warner, who is about to end a nine-year BBL absence.

Unlike other leagues, the ILT20 has more room for international players with teams potentially fielding up to nine foreign players compared to the generally accepted rule of four foreigners per side in established T20 franchise leagues.

The ILT20 has attracted many big names

This caused a lot of fear especially from Pakistan with its T20 league just starting in the wake of the ILT20. The then boss of the Pakistan Cricket Council, Ramiz Raja, was an outspoken critic of the ILT20 allowing up to nine foreign players per team and had told me in September that he hoped to discuss the issue further at last November’s ICC board meeting.

But nothing followed and ILT20 officials have supported the tournament structure. We rather applaud the commitment we have received from the franchises to include a minimum of two players from the UAE in the starting eleven, as well as players who have signed up from our fellow Associates, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket boss who is the private competition, told me.

Speaks volumes about how this league aims to develop players and introduce them to the makeup of a professional T20 league. This is a long-term vision that supports our commitment to sustainability and player growth.

The ILT20 doesn’t just pop up like a flash in the pan for a league based in the somewhat sterile environment of the UAE, the headquarters of the ICC and a sizable South Asian expatriate community.

It is backed by a sizeable agency contract and financial strength. Three of the six franchises in the ILT20 belong to IPL owners, whose tentacles extend globally to fuel fears about the primacy of international cricket.

Unlike the new South African league, which is called an IPL satellite because each team has an IPL footprint, the ILT20 has some diversity and an American flavor with Desert Vipers owned by businessman Avram Glazers Lancer Capital.

Glazer, owner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and co-owner of soccer giant Manchester United, has previously failed to buy an IPL franchise in his bid to get into the increasingly lucrative T20 franchise scene.

Avram Glazer is involved in the ILT20 (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Gautam Adani, who is currently No. 3 in Forbes real-time list of billionaires, also owns a franchise.

The influential support, which has terrified competitors, will hopefully support the development of cricket in the UAE, an emerging nation that played at the recent T20 World Cup.

(The league) has agreed to fund the first year central contracts for the UAE women’s team and also pay the cost of a full-time women’s development officer, Usmani said.

We can share that the franchisees are in the process of formalizing development programs to be conducted annually which will have a significant impact on UAE cricket and help Emirates Cricket manage funds that would otherwise have to be spent.

There are very clear goals that the Emirates Cricket Board wants to achieve through the sanctions and we are committed to fulfilling them.

The groundbreaking tournament is clearly the largest in a non-Full Member country – the 12 leading cricketing nations receiving more money and power than the rest.

The ILT20 will hopefully serve as a model for associated countries that are often shunned by ordinary members.

We firmly believe that cricket in the UAE has the opportunity, through the processes and initiatives we have and will implement, to set an example for those who need to become self-sufficient, Usmani said.

After a long wait, and perhaps fear from some quarters, the ILT20 has finally arrived and you suspect it’s here to stay.