As the Australian Open gets underway, all eyes are on Rafael Nadal

MELBOURNE, Australia The first joint breath of this year’s Australian Open came Thursday afternoon, four days before the tournament officially begins.

The rush came at the beginning of the men’s singles draw when Jack Drapers name appeared in the second slot in the 128-man field. That meant Draper’s first-round opponent was guaranteed to be Rafael Nadal, the reigning Australian Open champion and the No. 1 in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

The buzz in the room was a sign that the left-handed Drapers was gathering strength, a 21-year-old Briton, he is in shape and ranked number 40 in the world, but also a reflection of Nadal’s disarray.

One of the greatest champions in any sport, Nadal has lost six of his last seven singles matches on tour. He struggled with his timing, confidence and even his composure as he was defeated by, in order, Frances Tiafoe, in the fourth round of the US Open; Tommy Paul, in the first round of the Paris Masters; Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, in round-robin matches at the ATP Finals; and Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, in the recently completed United Cup team event.