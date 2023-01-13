Sports
As the Australian Open gets underway, all eyes are on Rafael Nadal
MELBOURNE, Australia The first joint breath of this year’s Australian Open came Thursday afternoon, four days before the tournament officially begins.
The rush came at the beginning of the men’s singles draw when Jack Drapers name appeared in the second slot in the 128-man field. That meant Draper’s first-round opponent was guaranteed to be Rafael Nadal, the reigning Australian Open champion and the No. 1 in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz.
The buzz in the room was a sign that the left-handed Drapers was gathering strength, a 21-year-old Briton, he is in shape and ranked number 40 in the world, but also a reflection of Nadal’s disarray.
One of the greatest champions in any sport, Nadal has lost six of his last seven singles matches on tour. He struggled with his timing, confidence and even his composure as he was defeated by, in order, Frances Tiafoe, in the fourth round of the US Open; Tommy Paul, in the first round of the Paris Masters; Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime, in round-robin matches at the ATP Finals; and Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, in the recently completed United Cup team event.
None of those six men have reached a Grand Slam final and neither has Hubert Hurkacz, who handed Nadal his latest loss, if only in an exhibition match at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday night in front of a few thousand spectators (and a chair umpire).
A flashy shotmaker with a non-flashy personality, Hurkacz is no laughing matter. Seeded No. 10 in Melbourne, he will forever be the last man to beat Nadal’s friendly rival Roger Federer in singles.
Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals, looking considerably looser and more relaxed on Thursday night than Nadal, who continued to cast concerned glances at his head coach, Carlos Moy, after missing groundstrokes and first serves.
Rafa is certainly vulnerable, said Todd Woodbridge, the Australian former star who is now an analyst for Australian television. He had that distant look on a substitution against Tiafoe at the US Open and it looked like he had it again last week against the Minaur.
But as Woodbridge and everyone else in tennis has repeatedly learned over the past 19 years, you can’t count a player with Nadal’s talent and inner drive. He has repeatedly risen from the depths, most recently at the 2022 French Open, where he entered injured and slumped, but then managed to win his 14th men’s singles title at Roland Garros.
However, another title race here in Melbourne seems much less likely. The opening hurdle is high with the 6-foot-4 Draper, who advanced to a semi-final match in the preliminary event in Adelaide on Friday.
Jack Draper, the son of Roger Draper, a former CEO of the UK’s Lawn Tennis Association, was once considered insecure to break through to the top tier due to his move. But he has significantly improved his speed and field coverage in recent seasons.
It will be great to play against him on a big field; he’s a great champion, Draper said in Adelaide of his first chance to play Nadal. Whatever happens, it will be a special occasion for me. I’m still very young in my career so it’s great to have this kind of experience and exposure playing Rafa in a big arena.
Passing Draper, Nadal could face up-and-coming American Brandon Nakashima in the second round, Tiafoe in the fourth round and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals in what would be a rematch of their chaotic five-set Australian. Open final last year.
Nadal’s experience, determination and problem-solving skills in best-of-five-set matches should not be discounted, and he has focused this week on shortening points and hitting the net in his pre-tournament sessions. He often moved against Hurkacz on Thursday.
“I definitely need to win games, but the preparation is going pretty well, I’m practicing a lot and I’m in shape,” said Nadal. Then you have to show that in the matches in the official tournaments, but I am convinced that if I can have the last week of positive training, why not?
Draper is not the only British player with a high-profile game in Melbourne. Andy Murray, contemporary of Nadal and former number 1, will face former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in the opening round. Emma Raducanu, the big surprise 2021 US Open women’s champion, could face seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in the second round if both win their openers (and if Raducanus’s injured ankle continues to improve and allow her to compete in the tournament) .
Gauff, 18, struggled with her forehand and confidence at the end of the 2022 season, but had a productive off-season, winning the singles title in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. The event was played indoors and outdoors due to frequent rain, missing many of the other leading Australian Open contenders.
The women’s favorite remains No. 1 Iga Swiatek, despite her lopsided and emotional defeat to United States’ Jessica Pegula in the United Cup. But Swiatek, who faces German all-court player Jule Niemeier in the opening round, is in a tricky part of the draw. Her eighth includes Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Elena Rybakina, as well as Danielle Collins, who lost in the final in Melbourne last year to Ashleigh Barty, who retired last March.
There will also be newcomers, including 15-year-old qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova, the youngest woman in the tournament and part of the Czech Republic’s great wave of young talent, including her sister Linda Fruhvirtova, 17, who is also making her Australian Open singles debut.
Thursday’s draw produced another rarity: a first-round match between two former Australian Open singles champions: Victoria Azarenka, the Belarus veteran who won in 2012 and 2013, and Sofia Kenin, the American who won in 2012 and 2013. 2020 won but has since fallen outside the top 100. That matchup was all the more extraordinary considering that Azarenka and Kenin are the only Australian Open women’s singles champions in the draw. Seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams is now retired (or at least evolved). Two-time champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber are pregnant, as is Barty, although that happened after her surprise retirement at age 25.
A lot can change quickly in tennis, as Nadal well knows, and this year’s tournament is already a big change from last year, as Novak Djokovic is in the draw after being knocked out by the 2022 event on the eve of the 2022 event. Australian government had been expelled because he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Now, following a change in government policy and after winning the warm-up event in Adelaide, Djokovic, still unvaccinated, can chase his 10th Australian Open singles title. He will face unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballs Baena in the opening round on the opposite side of the draw from his old rival Nadal.
Based on current form, Djokovic winning his 22nd major singles title sounds a lot more plausible than Nadal winning his 23rd.
|
