Table Tennis VR, Sairento VR & Breakers Collection (Neo-Geo Emu) PS4 FPKGs | PSXHAX





Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR v1.01 (6.72) PS4 PKG and a back port Sairento VR v1.08 (8.03) PS4 PKG next to a backported Breakers Collection v1.00 PS4 PKG (right away Neo-Geo Emulator) by @CyB1K aka Ko-fi page ) for those in the PS4Scene with a PlayStation 4 Jailbroken console to enjoy! The PS4 VR FPKG games keep coming, @opoisso893 aka back gate893 released a few more, including oneand a back portnext to a backported(right away) by @CyB1K aka Cyberpt1000 ) for those in the PS4Scene with a PlayStation 4 Jailbroken console to enjoy! This comes from a Neo-Geo CD Emu PS2 on PS4, some PS4 RetroArch Native Emulator Port (unofficial) updates plus RetroArch PS4 (official) version updates and a PFBNeo (pEMU): Portable FinalBurn Neo Emulator for PS4. with file details below from ongoing discussion threads for verified members (verification guide) and related tweets: CUSA11010 Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR – CUSA11010 v1.00 [5.50] (PSVR&2Moves)

Release with original keystone by @opoisso893/@golemnight Racket.Fury.Table.Tennis.VR_CUSA11010_v1.00_[5.50]_OPOISSO893.rar (552.19MB) Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR – CUSA11010 v1.01 [6.72] Works with @opoisso893/@golemnight release Racket.Fury.Table.Tennis.VR_CUSA11010_v1.01_[6.72]_OPOISSO893.rar (790.06MB) Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR – CUSA11010 v1.01 BACKPORT [5.05] Works with @opoisso893/@golemnight release Racket.Fury.Table.Tennis.VR_CUSA11010_v1.01_BACKPORT_[5.05]_OPOISSO893.rar (790.06MB) CUSA14557 Sairento VR – CUSA14557 v1.00 [6.72] (PSVR&2Moves)

Release with original keystone by @opoisso893 Sairento.VR_CUSA14557_v1.00_[6.72]_OPOISSO893.rar (3.52GB) Sairento VR – CUSA14557 v1.08 [6.72] Works with @opoisso893 release Sairento.VR_CUSA14557_v1.08_[6.72]_OPOISSO893.rar (3.11GB) Sairento VR – CUSA14557 v1.08 BACKPORT [5.05] Works with @opoisso893 release Sairento.VR_CUSA14557_v1.08_BACKPORT_[5.05]_OPOISSO893.rar (3.11GB) CUSA34161 [CUSA34161] Breakers Collection v1.00 No trophy Fully backported base: EP0546-CUSA34161_00-BREAKERSCOLLECEU-A0100-V0100-NoTrophy-CyB1K.pkg (508.19MB) Backport Fix: EP0546-CUSA34161_00-BREAKERSCOLLECEU-A0101-V0100-NoTrophy-CyB1K.pkg (154.19MB) Install the base game “EP0546-CUSA34161_00-BREAKERSCOLLECEU-A0100-V0100-NoTrophy-CyB1K.pkg” Then install this update (no fixes required) Special thanks to @xmrallx! Notes: 5.05 / 6.72 / 7.02 / 7.55 / 9.00 Backport! NEOGEO emu, not sure if it can be used to install other roms in, the neogeo roms are kinda weird to work with so I sent it to Lord Emu @JabuPL to find out haha Enjoying By CyB1K

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psxhax.com/threads/table-tennis-vr-sairento-vr-breakers-collection-neo-geo-emu-ps4-fpkgs.14963/

