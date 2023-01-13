Cooper goes No. 2 overall; Trio of Blue Devils selected in NWSL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Featured by Michelle Cooper ranked No. 2, a trio of Blue Devils were selected in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft on Thursday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Selected by the Kansas City Current with the second overall pick, Cooper became the highest-ranking Duke women’s soccer player to be drafted into a professional lineup. Then in the fourth round Delaney Graham was picked by the Washington Spirit followed by Sophia Jones by the Chicago Red Stars. It was the third time Duke selected three or more student-athletes in the NWSL Draft (2022, 2018, 2014).



Cooper is Duke’s fifth first-round standout in school history, all in the past seven years.

“Obviously, we’re very excited about Michelle,” Duke’s head coach said Robbie Church . “She was one of the hardest working players we’ve had in our program – both in possession and off the ball. We’re thrilled she’s getting this opportunity to step out and challenge herself at the next level. We all know Michelle going on to have a fantastic professional career. What’s different about Michelle than a lot of other players is that her mentality is so strong, and I think it will continue and serve her well at the next level.”

Recently named the Hermann Trophy Award winner, Cooper is coming off the best overall season in NCAA Division I football in 2022 with 49 points, 19 goals and 11 assists. The two-time United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-American was the only player in the nation to place in the top 10 in all three categories. In NCAA stats, Cooper was ranked No. 2 in points (49), tied for second in goals (19), and tied for ninth in assists (11). Born in Clarkston, Michigan, Cooper amassed 31 goals, 16 assists and 78 points in 40 games in two years with the Blue Devils.

Graham was tagged by the Washington Spirit with the fourth pick in the fourth round and was the 40th overall pick.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Graham finished her Duke career by appearing in 105 career games while making a school-record 103 starts over the past five seasons. She scored four goals and 19 assists for 27 points as she helped the Blue Devils to 52 shutouts on the defensive end. Graham appeared in a school-record 8,767 minutes, was a three-time All-ACC selection and a four-time United Soccer Coaches All-Region honoree.

“Delaney came to Duke five years ago as an underrated player and has proven herself to be one of the best defenders in the country,” said Church. “Her calling card is her competitiveness, her ability to run all day and her ability to compete for 90 minutes. No one will ever beat Delaney. That has worn and served her well on a collegiate level. She has been a standout for us since the first day she stepped on campus. Delaney has the skill to be successful as she moves to the next level.”

The Red Stars nabbed Jones with the seventh pick in the fourth round and the 43rd overall selection.

Jones, one of the best midfielders in the country, started all 23 games last season. The Menlo Park, California native scored two goals and three assists for seven points while directing the Duke’s center field. Jones started all 75 games she played in during her Duke career, while recording eight assists, five goals and 18 points. She was a 2022 and 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches All-American and a three-time All-ACC selection.

“We’re very excited for Sophie,” said Church. “We appreciate everything she has done for our program over the past four years. Sophie has been a great player in our program, but I think she is ready to step back and take on a new challenge. We know she has the ability as she is one of the best players in the country that will serve her well as she moves up to the pro ranks and we look forward to Sophie’s next career we know it will be a very, very successful career.”

The Blue Devils have now entered 20 Duke women’s soccer student-athletes into the NWSL, including 17 under Church.

